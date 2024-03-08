Ferrari only built 399 examples of the Enzo. The probability of seeing the super sports car on the open road is therefore relatively low. The possibility of seeing it relatively badly damaged on a German motorway exit is close to "impossible". But that's exactly what happened recently.

A red Enzo crashed on the A99 motorway near Munich on Tuesday lost its nose and the left front wheel.

"For unknown reasons, the Ferrari skidded and crashed into the centre barrier. The vehicle then came to a halt in the lane towards Lindau. Another car was damaged by flying vehicle parts," writes the Munich fire brigade.

Three people were injured in the crash, one person had to be transported to a Munich clinic. Firefighters secured the scene of the accident and cleaned up any leaking fuel. The debris from the wreck was spread over around 200 metres and had to be cleaned up.

Photos show the badly damaged vehicle. The fire brigade speaks of very high material damage to both vehicles. The police have begun investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Meanwhile, there is speculation in a thread on the Ferrari Chat forum that the Enzo is probably repairable, but that restoring it would be very expensive. "Oh dear", one would inevitably like to say.

Hagerty reports that an Enzo in average condition is currently worth around $3.55 million, or around £2.78 million. Fernando Alonso sold his 2023 example for €5.4 million (£4.2 million). Even in the condition of the car shown here, it is likely to fetch a seven-figure price.

The Enzo appeared in 2002 as the spiritual heir to earlier supercars such as the F40 and F50. At that time, the Cavallino Rampante dominated Formula 1, winning the Constructors' World Championship continuously from 1999 to 2004. The Enzo was inspired by these F1 successes, wearing a nose based on the racing cars and using carbon fibre for the chassis and body parts.

Back glass at the rear shows the 6.0-litre V12. The engine produces 660 hp at 7,800 rpm and 657 Nm of torque. The only transmission available is an automated 6-speed gearbox that changes gears in 150 milliseconds.