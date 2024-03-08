Do you want to really experience something on holiday in a motorhome? Not just in the typical white Ducato motorhome to South Tyrol or Lake Garda? Then Krug Expedition from Schladming in Austria may have just the thing for you. A rhinoceros on wheels: the Project Rhino XL.

Krug Expedition had already launched the normal Rhino in 2022 based on the Mercedes Atego, but now they're going one better. XL, that is. The new 2024 Project Rhino XL is also based on the Atego and offers a turnkey solution with three different interior variants, including two family versions and one for professional use.

Gallery: Krug Expedition Project Rhino XL (2024)

20 Photos

The Rhino XL is available in three configurations, the XL 175, XL 200 and XL Business. Each of the vehicles is meticulously designed and manufactured in-house to ensure a high-quality production process right through to completion. Krug Expedition manufactures each module using reinforced sandwich panels that provide excellent insulation and have performance features specifically designed to prevent condensation inside and require less energy in extremely cold or hot environments.

In a nod to the robust armouring of the eponymous Rhinoceros, the company also constructs the walls and ceiling panels of each XL module from an "incredibly tough, durable" GRP laminate that is said to be exceptionally resistant to damage.

The off-road equipment of the 2024 Project Rhino XL includes permanent all-wheel drive with three differential locks on the front and rear axles as well as the transfer case. A selectable ABS and an optional semi-automatic tyre pressure system help travellers to cope with unforeseen difficult terrain on their adventures on or off the road.

A roof rack is an optional addition for the Rhino XL and is mounted on the cab with an LED light for use in low visibility conditions. Each vehicle is fitted with four 365/80 R20 tyres suitable for all types of terrain, both off-road and on-road. The new Project Rhino XL also has an impressive amount of storage space with robust storage boxes and a spacious garage area at the rear of the vehicle.

The two largest Project Rhino XL models have a fixed double bed and two bunk beds for additional sleeping space. The kitchen of the Project Rhino XL has a practical work surface, a stainless steel sink, a Miele induction hob with two cooking zones and an optional crockery and cutlery set. A Vitrifrigo Slim 150 fridge-freezer ensures that all perishable food is well stored on every expedition.

A sliding table for the dinette is also available as an option and can easily be converted into additional sleeping accommodation if required. On board is an easy-to-clean, waterproof vinyl floor. The fresh water main tank of the Project Rhino XL has a capacity of 545 litres to ensure that clean water can be used even on longer trips.

Krug Expedition has set itself the goal of developing the most affordable expedition vehicle in the world. All Project Rhino XL vehicles start at a price of $485,000, equivalent to around £380,000. The smaller Project Rhino series starts at $390,000, around £305,000. A fixed proportion of the proceeds from every Rhino Line sold supports the South African-based wildlife conservation organisation Nkombe Rhino.