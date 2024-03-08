Google Maps is without a doubt the most widely used navigation app in the world. Whether travelling by foot, car or public transport, Mountain View's navigator is loved and appreciated by millions of users, who provide feedback every month to improve it and to allow the company to develop updates.

And speaking of the latter, according to some insiders, the next release may contain an important new feature, namely the fact that it will be able to know precisely where the main entrance to various businesses is, leading the user to that point, whether on foot or by car.

Already available, but for a few

The new release of Google Maps, which is able to know precisely where the front door of the chosen destination is located, is currently being rolled out on a small number of Android devices that will be testing it.

The new feature could be particularly useful in the case of hotels and restaurants, near which an additional icon should be displayed on the map indicating where the precise access door is located.

The advantages that this new feature could bring in practice to the end user are many, among them, for instance, the possibility of further reducing travel time.

L'anteprima della nuova funzione non ancora disponibile in Italia

First in large centres

Official information about this new function is still scarce, but as always in these cases it is very likely that it will begin to be implemented gradually in the world's largest cities, such as London, Las Vegas, Milan, New York, Paris and Tokyo.

Subsequently, it is also likely to be added in smaller cities, although the update will take time, as many existing buildings will need to be 'mapped'.