The Skoda range will soon be expanded with a zero-emission SUV. This was announced by the company itself in its invitation to the traditional annual financial conference, which will be held online on 15 March and during which it is expected to show the final shape of this model for the first time. There is still little information about it, but it is worth summarising.

Green and possibly 7-seater

The arrival of a new model in the Czech manufacturer's range is certainly nothing new. In fact, there has been talk of it since August 2022, the month during which the company took the wraps off its latest concept: the Vision 7S, a large 7-seater crossover with at least 373 miles of autonomy destined to bring to the road many technological innovations never before seen on the brand's cars.

Judging by the teaser video released by the company on its channels, the new crossover could be the final version of the long-awaited model.

This is certainly a hypothesis, but it may not be far from reality, given the frontal light signature never seen before on the company's current models and being very similar to the concept you see below.

Skoda Vision 7S, the concept

A new Enyaq?

Currently the zero-emission range of the Mlada Boleslav-based manufacturer consists of just one model, the Enyaq, in traditional SUV (five-seater) and SUV coupé versions. Based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, it shares powertrain and technology with the company's other models, while having a style all of its own.

The new crossover previewed in the video below may be based on the same platform, but it should also have a completely different style in the interior. Keep following us for more.