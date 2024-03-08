At the beginning of the year, the Toyota Yaris Cross 2024 made its debut, along with the 130 PS full hybrid engine, and also brought significant new features to the cabin. Not in terms of space and habitability, which have remained unchanged, but in terms of technology.

The Japanese crossover has gained a new digital instrument cluster and an updated infotainment system, both in terms of hardware and logistics. Let's take a closer look at the interior of the Toyota Yaris Cross 2024.

Toyota Yaris Cross 2024, the dashboard

At first glance, the interior may seem identical to the previous version, but you only have to take a closer look to notice the new features. First of all, the central infotainment screen is available in two different sizes: 9" for the base version (the Active) and 10.5" for the other versions.

The latter, called Toyota Smart Connect, represents a major step forward for the Japanese crossover. The design is sleeker and loses the physical buttons on the sides for accessing the various menus. Everything is now touch-sensitive, apart from the volume rotor, or controlled by the voice assistant activated by the phrase 'Hey Toyota', to activate functions such as climate control. There is, of course, compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, including wireless. The presence of the new screen removes the handy tablet just below it, while the dashboard remains reserved for the physical climate controls.

The other major new feature is the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, which comes as standard with the Lounge version, while the Active and Trend versions feature a 7-inch screen. The larger panel lets you choose between different styles: Smart, Casual, Sporty and Tough, with different screens displaying a wealth of information. Above this is the head-up display, which is currently only available on the top-of-the-range Premiere version.

The central tunnel houses the induction plate for charging smartphones, two USB Type-C sockets (instead of just Type-A on the previous version), the classic gear lever and the controls for the various driving modes.

Connectivity

The infotainment system in the 2024 Toyota Yaris Cross is always connected and includes cloud-based satellite navigation with up-to-date information. Connectivity also allows users to take advantage of advanced voice assistant services.

Toyota Yaris Cross 2024 Digital instrumentation 7 - 12.3" Head-up display Yes Central monitor 9 - 10.5" Touch screen Android Auto (Wireless)

Apple CarPlay (Wireless) OTA Yes (Maps) Voice Assistant Yes

Toyota Yaris Cross 2024, quality and materials

In terms of interior design, the Toyota Yaris Cross does not feature any major innovations, but the interior is better soundproofed thanks to work on the engine mount, a dashboard panel with three layers of sound absorption, a new layer of felt on the top panel of the bonnet and thicker glass for the windscreen and side windows.

Toyota Yaris Cross 2024, the space

The exterior dimensions of the 2024 Toyota Yaris Cross remain unchanged, as does the interior space. Even tall passengers can be comfortable in the back and there are no particular rough edges on the seat and backrest in the middle, but when travelling with three people, the shoulders are cramped. There are no air vents (which is rare in this segment) and no USB sockets.

Even the boot is the same, with a minimum capacity of 397 litres, while the maximum (as is often the case with Japanese brands) is not declared. If you choose the four-wheel-drive version, the figure drops to 322 litres.