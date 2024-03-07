It caused quite a stir: Dodge heralded a new era of muscle cars and presented the world's first electric muscle car and the brand's first multi-energy muscle car with the new Charger. Now you might say: What does a car for the USA have to do with us? More than you might think. Because the next Alfa Romeo Giulia is very likely to be built on the Charger platform from 2025.

STLA Large for large cars in Europe and the USA

The basis for both is the so-called STLA Large platform from the Stellantis Group. We wrote about this back in January 2024: It will later also carry vehicles from Alfa Romeo, Chrysler and Maserati. A total of 8 vehicles from 5 brands are planned for launch between 2024 and 2026. It will start with the Jeep Wagoneer S, which will be launched in the USA this autumn. Alfa is reportedly planning an electric replacement for the Giulia as well as a large SUV, which will replace the Levante in a similar form at Maserati.

What's more: according to Stellantis, STLA Large is "BEV-focussed", meaning that the platform is geared towards purely electric cars, but also supports other drive systems. This means that there will also be vehicles with hybrid drives as well as pure combustion engines. STLA-Large vehicles are to be built in several plants in Europe and North America.

Let's do the maths: Dodge Charger, Jeep Wagoneer S and a production vehicle based on the Chrysler Halcyon study for the USA. The successors to the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio as well as the Maserati Levante. That makes six models, but Alfa is thinking about a large SUV, as is Lancia.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia from 2025

We recently spoke to Alfa Romeo brand boss Jean-Philippe Imparato. According to him, the successors to the Giulia and Stelvio will appear in 2025 and 2026, but Imparato has not yet specified the order.

In general, STLA Large is intended for the D and E segments, i.e. the upper mid-size and luxury classes. The wheelbase, length, width, height and ground clearance are variable: the vehicle lengths are between 4,764 and 5,126 mm, as Stellantis officially announced some time ago.

Initially, batteries between 85 and 118 kWh are to be offered. Ranges of up to 500 miles are to be possible for saloon cars. Imparato mentions 435 miles, and thanks to 800-volt technology, charging to 80 per cent is possible in under 18 minutes. The performance data of the new Alfas in the D-segment, which the CEO has ready, are interesting: Between 250 and 700 kW, which would be 340 to 950 PS. Front-wheel and all-wheel drive are being considered, as well as rear-wheel drive. Perhaps for the Quadrifoglio variants, which are already planned.

Electric and combustion engine possible

The latest-generation Dodge Charger is already very Quadrifoglio-ready as the all-electric Charger Daytona Scat Pack: it delivers 670 PS and accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds, completing the quarter mile in an estimated 11.5 seconds. The 496 PS Dodge Charger Daytona R/T is also one of the electrified models.

Dodge Charger Daytona saloon (2024)

The new Charger is 5.24 metres long, with a wheelbase of 3.07 metres. The upcoming Alfa Romeo Giulia could use the same wheelbase, but will most likely be significantly shorter. The 4.76 metres mentioned are probably more realistic. After all, the Charger is also available as a four-door saloon.

The brand-new Dodge Charger has all-wheel drive as standard for all models and also offers variants with an internal combustion engine - the 550 PS Dodge Charger SIXPACK HO with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo Hurricane high-performance engine and the 420 PS Dodge Charger SIXPACK SO, powered by the 3.0-litre twin-turbo Hurricane engine with standard output.

400 and 800 volts possible

The all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona models with all-wheel drive have a 400 V system. This is surprising, but according to Stellantis, the STLA Large architecture supports both 400 volts and 800 volts. The system includes a high-voltage battery, an integrated charging module and both a front and rear electric drive module (EDM).

The front EDM features front axle decoupling, which improves range and efficiency, while the rear EDM has a mechanical limited slip differential to increase traction and performance. Both the front and rear EDMs have a 3-in-1 architecture (inverter, transmission and motor). The battery pack has an installed capacity of 100.5 kWh.

Based on the STLA Large, Imparato favours an SUV in the e-segment of the Porsche Cayenne and Lamborghini Urus, project name "E Jet", for the expansion of the model range.