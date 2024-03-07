There is a date for the official unveiling of the Audi Q6 e-tron. The new electric SUV from Ingolstadt will be unveiled on 18 March, as announced in a LinkedIn post by Audi itself.

Accompanying the announcement is a teaser in which the silhouette of the Q6 e-tron can be seen hidden in the shadows. After two years of sightings between photos and spy videos, the electric car positioned somewhere between the Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron is about to become reality.

What we know

We already know several things about the Q6 e-tron, not least because Audi has already partially unveiled the model's shape. In particular, the German SUV was displayed at the Munich Motor Show with a subtle wrapping, hiding only a few details of the bodywork.

The Q6 e-tron will pick up on the aesthetics of the brand's electric family, starting with the 'full' singleframe grille and the centrally positioned rear LED lights. The lights will be one of the main features of the model, given the presence of Matrix LED daytime running lights and OLED 2.0 rear light clusters.

Audi Q6 e-tron, le foto ufficiali del prototipo

In particular, via the MMI infotainment system and, for the first time, via the myAudi app, the headlamp graphics can be customised. Moreover, these digital light signatures can also be ordered after the purchase of the car thanks to Functions on Demand.

In addition to their aesthetic appearance, the Audi rear lights play a key role in enhancing road safety. For example, triangular warning symbols are displayed on the headlights in critical driving or traffic conditions. This light mode is also activated when assistance systems such as Emergency Assist and automatic emergency braking come into action.

Anticipations

Based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform, the Q6 e-tron will have an 800-volt architecture for ultra-fast recharging. There will be rear- and all-wheel drive options, with one or two electric motors. There are no specific power figures, but we know from spy photos that Audi has been working for some time on an RS version, which could exceed 600 PS.

Audi Q6 e-tron al Salone di Monaco 2023

Range and fuel consumption figures are still to be discovered, as are prices, although we imagine a price list somewhere between the Q4 and Q8, from around £60,000 (a few thousand more for the Sportback, the variant with the 'tail').