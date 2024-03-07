Renault will continue to produce cars with combustion engines for the next ten years and Skoda plans to do the same. In an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, the CEO of the Czech brand, Klaus Zellmer, announced that the Volkswagen subsidiary would continue to offer models with diesel and petrol engines until 2035, when the era of combustion engines is due to come to an end.

Klaus Zellmer has been Skoda's Managing Director since 1 July 2022.

In the meantime, however, we need to be cautious, as in June the Europeans will be voting on the renewal of the European Parliament, a fundamental step in the subsequent appointment of the European Commission.

Supply will follow demand

Zellmer had this to say on the subject:

"In recent months, it has become very clear to me that if consumers are reluctant to buy BEVs, we need alternative solutions. One of these solutions is the plug-in hybrid. What they want are diesel and petrol engines, then light hybrids and plug-in hybrids, and finally battery electric vehicles. Our aim is simply to focus on our customers' wishes."

Germany in Zellmer's sights

Interviewed by the German newspaper, the Skoda boss did not hesitate to criticise policy in Germany. The policy for the purchase of electric cars has provoked "a certain disillusionment" and even the closure of nuclear power stations is not convincing, according to the executive.

"Of course, the closure of nuclear power stations is, in my opinion, critical for the carbon footprint of electricity production, but when it comes to electricity prices, if we don't compensate with genuine renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, we won't have achieved anything. We need to succeed in the years ahead. The goal must be to produce, charge, and drive cars in a CO2-neutral way."

He concluded with a provocation addressed to European politicians: "Is anyone thinking about CO2 compliance for existing vehicles from 2035?"