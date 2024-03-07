Only 36 Ferrari 250 GTOs were produced, and every time an example appears for sale - which curiously enough happens more often than you might imagine - the world of (wealthy) collectors grinds to a halt. Considered, rightly so, one of the most beautiful cars in history, for many it is the holy grail of four-wheelers.

Now the British dealership Tom Hartley Jnr, which specialises in classic sports cars, has advertised "A very rare opportunity to buy a Ferrari 250 GTO". Who knows how many calls they have already received.

Perfect

The Ferrari 250 GTO in question has the chassis number 3527, is painted China Red, has a light brown leather interior and is virtually all original, from bodywork to mechanicals. As good as new from Maranello, from where it left in 1962 to end up in the hands of Lucien Bianchi, an Italian-Belgian driver who was racing for the Écurie Francorchamps team at the time. The car was immediately entered in numerous races, including the 1962 Tour de France where it finished seventh.

In 1963, the Ferrari 250 GTO passed to the Scuderia Filipinetti, but was not particularly successful, eventually ending its racing career in the garage of a private individual living in the United Kingdom.

Ferrari 250 GTO

Whoever its owner was, you would have to shake his hand: as mentioned, the overall condition is excellent and it has recently undergone a thorough restoration. Under the bonnet is, of course, the 3.0-litre, 300 PS V12, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive.

But now we come to the most troublesome question: the price. How much does this Ferrari 250 GTO cost? To find out, you have to call the dealership and prove you have the funds. In short, if you are not a millionaire, just feast your eyes on the photos and videos you can find here.

Not least because the cheque to be drawn will certainly be in the tens and tens of millions of euros. Just to give a few examples: in 2018, one example was auctioned for more than €41 million, another in November 2023 finished at €48.3 million. Valuations also depend on the model's sporting history - the more it has won, the more it will cost - which only serve to fuel the myth of the 250 GTO.

Ferrari 250 GTO front Ferrari 250 GTO interior

And if you think that rise after rise has done nothing but lead to rewriting the record for the most expensive classic car in history, you are wrong: the title belongs to the Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé and its €135 million.