The Dacia Sandero takes the European throne in January 2024 sales. The Romanian compact is confirmed as the best-selling car in the overall rankings, according to data collected by JATO Dynamics . This data also shows a new entry in second position in the rankings compared with 2023. The Volkswagen Golf is back in force for the first time in a while.

The Sandero, the Golf and the Yaris Cross (the latter in third place) all open the new year with very positive growth percentages compared with the same month in 2023. Here are all the other models in the Top 10.

Volkswagen Golf and Yaris Cross follow Sandero

The 25,038 Sandero registrations in January put it well ahead of its two closest rivals. In fact, just behind Dacia, we find a very close ranking, with several models within a few hundred units of each other.

Second place in the ranking is occupied, much to everyone's surprise, by the new Volkswagen Golf (18,563), a historic model in Europe in terms of sales, which had fallen quite low in recent months. However, its comeback, like that of the Skoda Octavia in fourth place, may have been caused by a high number of stock registrations desired by the two manufacturers themselves, in view of the two restyling entries.

Third place goes to the Toyota Yaris Cross, with a total of 17,320 units registered.

Dacia Sandero Stepway Extreme Volkswagen Golf 2024 restyling Toyota Yaris Cross

At the foot of the podium, behind the Skoda Octavia for just 24 units, we find the Peugeot 208, closely followed by the Citroën C3 (+51% compared with 2023), itself followed by another car from the Stellantis universe, namely the Peugeot 2008 (+29% compared with January 2023).

As for the top 25 models, the rankings for the first month of the year continue to be fairly varied. There is no shortage of SUVs, as well as compact cars and saloons. The results of the everlasting Tesla Model Y, up 60% on the same month in 2023 but still in 20th place, and the Kia Sportage, in 9th place but up 40% on the previous year, are particularly noteworthy.

Best-selling cars in Europe in January 2024

Dacia Sandero, 25,038 (+20%) Volkswagen Golf, 18,563 (+62%) Toyota Yaris Cross, 17,320 (+8%) Skoda Octavia, 16,510 (+74%) Peugeot 208, 16,486 (+24%) Citroën C3, 15,120 (+51%) Peugeot 2008, 15 117 (+29%) Volkswagen T-Roc, 14,739 (-17%) Kia Sportage, 14,158 (+40%) Renault Clio, 13,846 (-1%)

Volkswagen, the undisputed leader

The ranking of the best-selling car manufacturers is also interesting. Once again, Volkswagen confirms its position as leader, despite a 4% fall compared with January 2023. At 18,498 vehicles registered, however, we find Toyota in second place, up 8% on January 2023.

Surprisingly, third place is occupied by a top-of-the-range brand, BMW, up 60% on the previous year, with a total of 60,240 vehicles registered. The fourth and fifth places are occupied by Skoda and Peugeot, all of which are showing positive signs.

Volkswagen ID.7 2024

Sixth place is occupied by another top-of-the-range brand, Audi (+11%), followed in seventh place by Dacia, up 8%. Eighth place, on the other hand, is occupied by the second brand in the ranking with a negative sign, namely Mercedes (-1% compared with January 2023). Lastly, the ninth and tenth places are occupied respectively by Kia and Hyundai, up by 9% and 6%, but very close in terms of the number of vehicles sold.

Best-selling car manufacturers in Europe in January 2024