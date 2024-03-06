Jaguar is gearing up for a significant shift in its strategy as it prepares to bid farewell to the XE, XF, and F-Type models, marking the end of an era for its saloons and its flagship sports car. With the upcoming retirement of the three models, Jaguar's product lineup will undergo a radical transformation, transitioning to an SUV-only range. The I-Pace, E-Pace, and F-Pace will take the mantle as the sole offerings from the brand through 2024, reflecting the evolving preferences of consumers towards utility vehicles.

While enthusiasts may still procure the XE or XF, the production of these models is limited to predetermined specifications in their final weeks, precluding customisation options for buyers.

Joe Eberhardt, CEO of Jaguar's North American division, unveiled the strategic shift to Road & Track magazine, affirming that while production of the majority of Jaguar's current models concludes in June, they will remain available for purchase for an extended period.

“The majority of our products cease production in June, but they will be on sale for a much longer time,” Eberhardt told the American publication. “We will have a production schedule that enables us to have a continuous supply of vehicles until the new cars come … We’re trying to time it so we have enough volume to take us through to the launch of the new product and have a clean handover. Whether it will be as perfectly planned as that, we’ll see – maybe we’ll sell out more quickly, or maybe it will take a little longer to sell through the current inventory. But the plan is to sunset the current product portfolio and then launch the new ones.”

Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed to Autocar the cessation of car production at its Castle Bromwich plant by June, although the duration of supply for existing models remains uncertain. The factory, steeped in history as a former hub for wartime aircraft production, has been synonymous with Jaguar since its acquisition in 1977. Over the years, it has been instrumental in crafting renowned models such as the XK, XJ, and S-Type. Originally earmarked for the production of the electric XJ, plans were reshaped in 2021, redirecting Jaguar's future EV ventures to alternative locations.

“Obviously, we don’t want to leave anybody behind, especially since the brand has such a history, but there does come a point where you just need to focus on the future. It may not be a brand for everybody, and that’s by design … I can’t tell you exactly what percentage of current Jaguar owners we will leave behind, but clearly given the positioning of the brand and the vehicles we will lose some clients along the way. It’s a difficult decision to make, but brands need to be focused and to decide what their purpose is. We just knew that we didn’t want to be another volume luxury brand, that is not something that aligns with the Jaguar philosophy," Eberhardt elaborated.

While 2024 looks like a transitional year for the automaker with only older models on sale, Jaguar's foray into the electric vehicle segment, slated to commence in 2025, is what the company is preparing for. The EV push will begin with the introduction of a 600-PS electric four-seat GT car, drawing parallels to esteemed rivals like the Porsche Taycan. The next to arrive will be a luxurious SUV reminiscent of the Bentley Bentayga and a grand luxury saloon, all built upon the bespoke JEA platform, distinct from the marque's existing models.