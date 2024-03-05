The VW Polo has been given a new version. The catch? It will only be available in Brazil. It goes by the name of "Robust" and is designed so that the small car can also make progress on rough terrain. Like on unpaved country roads, for example. What can it do and what does it look like? Let's go into detail together.

The first detail that immediately catches the eye on the new Brazilian VW Polo Robust is certainly the raised chassis. The manufacturer has opted for this solution in order to increase ground clearance, both in terms of slope and ramp angles. Important key figures when it comes to off-road capabilities.

In addition to the new springs and shock absorbers, the Robust has also been fitted with two accessory kits to further customise it to its operating conditions. One of these includes vinyl seat covers, rubber floor coverings and protection for the radiator grille. The second pack contains the same elements as the previous one and adds a rubber boot mat and a tow hook.

As far as the engine is concerned, the same technology is used under the bonnet of the Polo as in the VW Saveiro Robust (another of the manufacturer's multi-purpose vehicles for Brazil). The technology is therefore kept quite simple and propulsion is provided by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine. The naturally aspirated engine produces 84 PS and develops 101 Nm of torque. The petrol engine is paired with a classic 5-speed manual gearbox. VW Brazil also explained at the presentation that the car was "developed and tested with customers from the agricultural sector", which shows what its aim will be.

Volkswagen has not revealed all the standard equipment of the vehicle, but it is already said to be equipped with air conditioning, electric power steering, Bluetooth radio, four airbags, stability control, hill start assist, front electric windows, electric locks, electronic differential lock and 15-inch alloy wheels. Prices have not yet been published.