Nissan has announced its intention to market autonomous mobility services as part of its "Ambition 2030" strategy, through which the brand aims to significantly reduce its emissions.

The services will begin in Japan in 2027, with the possibility of extending to the rest of the world in subsequent years.

The situation in Japan

The shortage of drivers caused by an ageing population is one of Japan's major challenges. To address this and improve mobility, Nissan is preparing to offer a range of new autonomous mobility services in the country.

Since 2017, the Japanese carmaker has been testing and trialling business models for mobility services in the Land of the Rising Sun and abroad. These include the Namie Smart Mobility service, active since 2021, in the Minato Mirai district of Yokohama and the town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture. There are also tests of autonomous driving systems being carried out in London and other cities with the support of the British government.

Building on the experience gained, Nissan plans to start offering autonomous mobility services from the 2027 financial year, in collaboration with local authorities and transport operators.

The stages of the project

Tests will begin in the Minato Mirai area in fiscal 2024 with Nissan Serena MPVs. The level of autonomous driving is to be gradually increased, taking into account customer feedback. The ultimate aim is to offer fully driverless services.

Demonstration trials will take place between 2025 and 2026 in areas of Yokohama, including Minato Mirai, Sakuragi-cho and Kannai, with a total of 20 vehicles (with driver on board).

Finally, the provision of autonomous services in three to four municipalities, including rural areas, with dozens of vehicles, will begin in 2027.

Nissan will manage this initiative in close collaboration with the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and other central ministries.

These bodies will encourage initiatives to implement new autonomous mobility services as part of the Level 4 Mobility Dissemination Committee that they are organising.