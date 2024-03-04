Almost three years after its debut, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is receiving a classic mid-career refresh with new styling, technology and mechanical features. These updates are also accompanied by the all-new N Line trim level, aesthetically inspired by the 650 PS Ioniq 5 N.

The car is due to arrive in Europe in the middle of the year, with prices yet to be determined. Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The exterior

Let's start with the dimensions: the restyled Hyundai Ioniq 5 is 2 cm longer than the current version, reaching a total of 4.65 metres. The other figures remain unchanged: width of 1.89 metres, height of 1.6 metres and wheelbase of 3 metres.

Aesthetic innovations are not light, and include a redesigned grille and bumpers, a rear spoiler extended by 5 cm to ensure better aerodynamic performance, and new partially profiled alloy wheels. The new features introduced in the last update have been retained, such as the option of digital mirrors (currently available as part of the Tech Pack Plus for €1,500 - not available in UK).

Hyundai Ioniq 5 2024, l'arrière Hyundai Ioniq 5 2024, les nouvelles jantes en alliage

However, the body, door and B-pillar reinforcements, introduced to increase passenger protection in the event of a side impact, have been omitted.

The interior

The interior of the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 has also been updated to offer improved ergonomics. For example, several physical buttons are located below the central screen to call up certain infotainment system menu items on the fly. Others are mounted just in front of the central armrest to activate the parking camera and seat heating/cooling. On the central tunnel (called Universal Island by Hyundai) is also the induction plate for wireless charging of smartphones.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 2024, the interior

The steering wheel is also new, both in terms of design and the four points in the centre, which are now illuminated. We don't yet know what they indicate, the battery charge level or something else.

Finally, the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 adopts the latest version of the company's infotainment system (Connected Car Navigation Cockpit) with OTA updates for both the infotelematics and the various electronic controls.

Motors and technology

The major new feature of the redesigned Ioniq 5 is not visible, however. It's the new 84.0 kWh battery, which replaces the current 77.4 kWh battery, allowing for greater range. There are no details yet, however. There's no mention of the smaller 58 kWh battery, which could remain for entry-level versions.

Hyundai is not talking about motors either, but there could be an increase in power on all versions, both the 170 and 225 PS at the rear and the 325 PS with all-wheel drive.

New driving assistance systems such as Lane Keeping Assist 2, Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 and parking exit monitoring are also being introduced, complementing the existing adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition and more.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2024

Hyundai's engineers have also focused on the car's settings, with a new damping system to better attenuate vibrations, reinforcements on the rear wheels and a stiffer lower body on the Ioniq 5 2024.

Price and equipment

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will arrive in dealerships between June and July, with orders likely to open in May. It will also be available in the new N Line trim, which includes sporty styling enhancements such as 20-inch alloy wheels, side skirts, metal pedals and sports seats.

Prices have yet to be announced, and could rise slightly from the £43,445 currently charged for the entry-level version.