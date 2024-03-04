Electric vehicles have emerged as the front-runners in the initial round of voting at the UK Car of the Year Awards 2024. Out of the seven winners announced, five are fully electric.

The prestigious awards ceremony saw a diverse range of manufacturers clinching top honours, with each of the seven accolades claimed by a different company. Fisker secured its maiden UK Car of the Year Award with its Ocean model emerging victorious in the Medium Crossover category. Volvo's EX30, the all-new electric crossover, secured the Small Crossover prize, while Kia's EV9 stood out in the Large Crossover category.

This is Europe's car of the year: The Renault Scenic E-Tech is Car of the Year 2024

Furthermore, two seasoned players in the automotive arena reclaimed their positions of recognition. BMW, a previous winner of the overall UK Car of the Year Award, secured the Executive Car category with its i5 model. Hyundai, whose Ioniq 5 was crowned UK Car of the Year in 2022, triumphed in the Family Car category with the Ioniq 6.

While electric vehicles dominated the spotlight, traditional models also secured notable wins. The Renault Clio clinched the title of the top Small Car, exemplifying the enduring appeal of compact and practical vehicles. In the Performance Car category, the sought-after accolade was bestowed upon the Honda Civic Type R, celebrating its exceptional performance and driving dynamics.

Here's the full list of UK Car of the Year Awards 2024 category winners:

Small Car – Renault Clio

Family Car – Hyundai Ioniq 6

Small Crossover – Volvo EX30

Medium Crossover – Fisker Ocean

Large Crossover – Kia EV9

Executive Car – BMW i5

Performance Car – Honda Civic Type R

Marking its 10th anniversary, the UK Car of the Year Awards boasts its largest and most diverse judging panel yet, comprising 30 motoring journalists from across the UK. These experts selected the winning models across various categories, setting the stage for the ultimate showdown in the upcoming UK Car of the Year 2024 category, set to be unveiled on 8 March 2024. More information about the judges can be found here.