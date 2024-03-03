If you're an off-road enthusiast, you're probably familiar with the old Toyota Land Cruiser 200 (or 200 Series), which was sold in several global markets, including the UK between 2008 and 2015. Well, as it usually happens with successful and recognised vehicles, a Chinese manufacturer took it upon itself to develop a clone of the Japanese 4x4. 

It is called the Hengtian L4600, and its main attraction is that it is half the price. In Australia, for example, while the Japanese model cost around $80,000, this copy was worth around $42,000.  

The car went on sale in 2020 with slightly larger dimensions, except for the height. The L4600 was 5,089 mm long, 2,026 mm wide and 1,800 mm high, while the Land Cruiser claimed 4,990 mm long, 1,980 mm wide and 1,945 mm high.

Gallery: Hengtian L4600, Toyota Land Cruiser China

Hengtian L4600, Toyota Land Cruiser China
5 Photos
Hengtian L4600, Toyota Land Cruiser China Hengtian L4600, Toyota Land Cruiser China Hengtian L4600, Toyota Land Cruiser China Hengtian L4600, Toyota Land Cruiser China Hengtian L4600, Toyota Land Cruiser China

Of course, there is no mistaking the resemblance between the two vehicles, although the L4600, perhaps to save itself from a plagiarism charge, features a vertically-striped grille and slightly redesigned headlamps. 

The Chinese SUV's engine is a 4.6-litre V8 (hence the name) that delivers 286 PS. It is available with both a manual and automatic transmission. The interior can seat five or seven. 

Gallery: Review: Toyota Land Cruiser 200

Review: Toyota Land Cruiser 200
6 Photos
Review: Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Review: Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Review: Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Review: Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Review: Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Review: Toyota Land Cruiser 200

As for the cabin, it features good quality trim and two-tone leather upholstery, as well as a large central display integrated into the dashboard, so it is not a poorly developed product. 

Anyway, we have no doubt that the new Land Cruiser 2024, with its striking retro aesthetics, will also be cloned by some unscrupulous Chinese brand, although it won't reach Europe mainly because it doesn't comply with emissions regulations.

Check out these Chinese vehicles

yangwang u8 china suv 1200ps debut China SUV has 1,200 PS, drives in water and costs £120,000
yangwang u9 YangWang U9: The Chinese hypercar that costs a third of a Ferrari
byd yuan up electric suv BYD presents a £11,000 SUV (in China)
jetour t2 2024 suv 4x4 New Jetour T2 2024: A spectacular SUV... and 1 million km warranty!