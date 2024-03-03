If you're an off-road enthusiast, you're probably familiar with the old Toyota Land Cruiser 200 (or 200 Series), which was sold in several global markets, including the UK between 2008 and 2015. Well, as it usually happens with successful and recognised vehicles, a Chinese manufacturer took it upon itself to develop a clone of the Japanese 4x4.

It is called the Hengtian L4600, and its main attraction is that it is half the price. In Australia, for example, while the Japanese model cost around $80,000, this copy was worth around $42,000.

The car went on sale in 2020 with slightly larger dimensions, except for the height. The L4600 was 5,089 mm long, 2,026 mm wide and 1,800 mm high, while the Land Cruiser claimed 4,990 mm long, 1,980 mm wide and 1,945 mm high.

Gallery: Hengtian L4600, Toyota Land Cruiser China

5 Photos

Of course, there is no mistaking the resemblance between the two vehicles, although the L4600, perhaps to save itself from a plagiarism charge, features a vertically-striped grille and slightly redesigned headlamps.

The Chinese SUV's engine is a 4.6-litre V8 (hence the name) that delivers 286 PS. It is available with both a manual and automatic transmission. The interior can seat five or seven.

Gallery: Review: Toyota Land Cruiser 200

6 Photos

As for the cabin, it features good quality trim and two-tone leather upholstery, as well as a large central display integrated into the dashboard, so it is not a poorly developed product.

Anyway, we have no doubt that the new Land Cruiser 2024, with its striking retro aesthetics, will also be cloned by some unscrupulous Chinese brand, although it won't reach Europe mainly because it doesn't comply with emissions regulations.