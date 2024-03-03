Although the brand itself has announced the end of cheap cars, with significant increases across its range, Dacia is still the most interesting brand for anyone who does not want to spend a lot when buying a car in the European market.

A rise that has been accompanied by higher quality, safety and technology in its products, but things have not always been like this for the Romanian brand. In fact, founded in 1966, its activity began in the middle of the Cold War manufacturing a Renault classic such as the R8 for countries in Eastern Europe.

And a few years later in 1969 the company took a step forward by starting to manufacture its 'interpretation' of the Renault 12, which took the name of the Dacia 1300 and was produced in its different versions all the way up until 2006.

The first modern Dacia, based on a Peugeot

If we ask you about the first modern Dacia, your mind will probably travel back to the first Dacia Logan, launched in 2004, following the purchase of Dacia by the Renault Group in 1998.

But no, before that there was an intermediate model, 100% Romanian designed, although there are always recurring sources claiming that it was based on a popular Peugeot model... either for the body or the platform.

Gallery: Dacia Nova photos

6 Photos

In any case, we are talking about the Dacia Nova, a three-box compact car launched in 1995 which is reminiscent of the Peugeot 309 of the time (which in turn was a rival of the Renault 11), produced by the lion brand until 1993.

If you're not familiar with it, that's understandable, because it was only on sale until 2000 and even underwent a premature restyling in 1996.

However, it was not a very popular model beyond its home market and was quickly overtaken by another slightly more advanced model, the Dacia SuperNova.

What versions did the Lada Nova come in? Well, the range started with the 63 PS 1.4-litre GLi, continued with the 73 PS 1.6-litre GT and was completed with the sporty GTi, which was also a 73 PS 1.6 litre.