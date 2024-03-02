What a nice gesture from Alfa Romeo to give the fans of FC Schalke 04 something nice to look at, a copy of the 33 Stradale super sports car, which is limited to 33 units, in "Blu Reale", aka royal blue.

The number 33 plays a major role in the Alfa Romeo universe. In 1933, the traditional Italian brand celebrated victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Mille Miglia, among others. The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale sports car presented in 1967 and is one of the most beautiful coupés of all time.

Gallery: Alfa 33 Stradale in royal blue

3 Photos

With the technically related Tipo 33 racing car, Alfa Romeo won two world championship titles, among others. And the later large-scale production model 33 became one of the best-selling vehicles in Alfa Romeo's history from 1983 onwards, with almost one million units produced.

In 2023, the traditional Italian brand continued this story. The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale super sports car is a tribute to the coupé of the same name from the 1960s. The highly customised two-seater, produced in just 33 units, underlines the brand's unique expertise in terms of style and driving experience.

The number 33 is also significant in Alfa Romeo's latest annual report. Last year, the brand increased its global sales result by 33 per cent compared to 2022.

Alfa Romeo is now dedicating "33 Stradale Day" to the symbolic number. It will take place for the first time on 3 March 2024. In the future, every 3rd of March will be a day on which Alfa Romeo celebrates its shared passion together with fans from all over the world and the more than 250 brand clubs.

For the premiere, the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo is presenting exclusive photos of an Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale in the extraordinary colour royal blue. Of the less than a dozen historic Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale built in road-going versions, only one was painted royal blue. For the current successor, "Blu Reale" is also one of three factory options alongside the red colours Rosso Alfa and Rosso Villa d'Este.

Future owners of the super sports car, which is produced in very small series, can also choose between two completely different drive variants. In the combustion version, a V6 biturbo engine with 620 PS is used to drive the rear wheels. With the newly developed all-electric drive, the system output is 750 PS, which is transmitted to all four wheels.

The number 33 also appears in the technical data of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale: The coupé's top speed is 333 km/h (207 mph).