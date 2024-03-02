Modern driver assistance systems, now more than ever, play a fundamental role in road safety. Developed over several years of field testing by all car manufacturers, they could in the future be improved and evolved with the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

This was announced by Bosch and Microsoft who have signed an agreement to apply generative AI, i.e. AI that can generate text, images or audio clips, but also very precise statistical models, to in-car technology.

Prevention is better than cure

The idea behind the project is, of course, to create advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) capable of avoiding possible dangerous situations much earlier than is the case today, even before the driver is actually in such a situation.

To achieve this goal, according to the two companies, the vehicle knowledge and expertise of Bosch in the use of car-specific AI will be invaluable, as will access to car sensor data. Microsoft executive Uli Homann commented:

"In our ongoing efforts to make streets safer, Microsoft is eager to explore opportunities to collaborate with Bosch to pave the way for generative AI."

The application of generative AI to Bosch and Microsoft ADAS systems

The importance of education

But why do Bosch and Microsoft want to use generative AI for driver assistance systems? According to the German company, today, when it comes to instructing systems for autonomous driving, AI encounters many limitations.

In fact, current ADAS systems can detect people, animals, objects and vehicles, but they still can't determine whether their presence could lead to an accident and of what kind. Generative AI, on the other hand, when actually applied, will allow systems to draw better conclusions and act accordingly.

The application of generative AI to ADAS systems from Bosch and Microsoft

Proven technology

Both Bosch and Microsoft are already using generative AI in other projects. At the German company, for example, it is applied on a daily basis in various areas, from production to office work.

But that's not all, the company also collaborates with many global partners, including AWS, Google and Aleph Alpha, partnerships that are already bearing fruit in North America, where, in collaboration with Aleph Alpha itself, it is about to unveil a new AI-based voice recognition system designed for a car manufacturer, which will use it for its customer service.