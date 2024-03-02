In the 1960s, the Ford GT40 was a true spaceship. The super sports car, which was intended to compete with Ferrari in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, became an American automotive legend over time and inspired numerous other models in the decades that followed. The second generation arrived in 2004, the third generation in 2016, and in the meantime? There were two extravagant prototypes, the GT80 and the GT90.

The history of its creation

The GT80 itself was one of the craziest Ford models ever introduced. The concept you see in the photos is the brainchild of Luigi Colani, an aerodynamics engineer, artist and sculptor. A sui generis combination for the designer (who is also known for his work with BMW and Volkswagen in the 1980s), who created a prototype that decidedly went too far.

Ford GT80 Concept (1978)

Throughout his career, Colani has always favoured cars with extremely aerodynamic shapes, often drawing inspiration from the world of racing and aviation. This is particularly evident in the GT80, whose striking rear end is reminiscent of the Lotus 80 in Formula 1 and the Chapparal 2K in IndyCar. Even the shape of the GT80 is patented, as Colani registered the name "C-shape" in 1967.

The GT80, which was presented at the IAA in Frankfurt am Main in 1980, was the result of years of studies and aerodynamic developments that began in 1973 and were not finalised until 1978.

The support of Ford

The GT80 was more expensive than a Rolls-Royce of the time because - according to Colani - the best materials were used in its construction. The prototype presented in Frankfurt was built with the 3.4-litre V6 engine from Ford Cosworth with 24 valves and 405 PS at 10,500 rpm.

The press material at the Frankfurt show about the GT80 was produced by Ford Europe, but the entire project was paid for by Colani himself. The show car had Formula 1 wheels and tyres, and the transmission was a 5-speed manual gearbox from ZF.

ZF was also involved in the development of some of the electronic components for the GT80, such as an automatic downforce sensor system for adjusting the front wing. This made it possible to reduce drag at high speeds and generate more downforce when cornering.

An airbag was also built into the steering wheel, which was unique in 1980. The noise level of the production vehicle would have been very low thanks to a 20-centimetre-thick wall of insulating material between the engine and seats. But the vehicle never went into series production and remained purely an engineering and design exercise.