The Renault 5 was one of the most eagerly awaited 2024 models as the all-electric remake of the small French car produced from 1972 to 1984. There was no possibility of having it fitted with petrol or electrified engines as it had to conform with the 'on tap' strategy for the French manufacturer, which, however, has no intention of abandoning combustion engines at least for the next 10 years.

This was stated by Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of Renault brand, during an interview with Automotive News on the occasion of the Geneva Motor Show 2024. "Our strategy is to have 'two legs' in each segment: an ICE [internal combustion engine] range with hybrid technology and a fully electric model.

Depends on demand

A statement that follows on from what Luca De Meo, the Group's CEO, said in 2022 that Renault would only market electric cars in Europe from 2030, five years ahead of the petrol and diesel stop imposed by the European Union. Everything, however, will depend on market conditions.

Right now, the sale of electric cars in the Old Continent is not accelerating as expected (and hoped), raising questions about the real willingness of consumers to switch to plug-in mobility, which is more expensive and dependent on recharging infrastructures in the territory.

Renault 5 2024

"For me, the issue is not to move only to electric vehicles in 2030: we will follow the trends with two very competitive offers in our range, on both motorisations", said Cambolive. "This strategy could work for the next 10 years."

Small is beautiful

Yet electric in Renault is working: Cambolive said the new Renault 5 has a waiting list of 50,000 names, not bad for a car presented just four days ago and still to be tested. Marketing will begin in May with the 52 kWh version, to be followed by the less expensive one with 40 kWh batteries.

Renault Twingo Concept

With it, the company will begin to focus more on small cars - a priority according to De Meo at the Geneva Motor Show 2024 - after having launched numerous models in the compact and medium segment. The next 'big' news should be the new Twingo, due in 2026.