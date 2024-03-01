BMW has no plans to mass-produce the Concept Touring Coupé, which was unveiled to the public in early 2023. Following its debut at last year's Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, the rumour mill was buzzing with claims that BMW had plans to produce the car as a Z4 Shooting Brake in limited numbers. A new report now states that the automaker considered the idea, but scrapped it.

BMWBlog reports that company executives have cancelled plans to produce the vehicle. According to the publication's sources, BMW still went so far as to create a business case for the vehicle, which included the production of 50 cars at a price of over €200,000 (approx. £170,000) each, but that wasn't enough to revive the "Clown Shoe" and turn the Concept Touring Coupé into reality. Too bad.

So a few more words about the concept, which we will probably be able to welcome into our "Forgotten prototypes" series at some point: The interesting model replaced the retractable roof of the Z4 with a hardtop with the Hofmeister kink, wider wings/fenders and more functionality. BMW even revised the kidney grille and used double vertical struts. The car rolled out on 20- and 21-inch wheels with 20 spokes, silver-bronze accents and bluish glass.

Inside, BMW fitted the seats with two-tone leather upholstery in dark brown and light saddle brown, which was covered by an Italian leather workshop. The interior is otherwise unchanged from the standard Z4. Unfortunately, the designers' hard work will remain a stunning one-off that we wish had been built.