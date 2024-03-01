We would never have guessed that it has been a good six years since this weird bird was unveiled. The voluptuous, pompous shapes are still buzzing around in our heads, but now we can officially displace them. The Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury is no more.

As newspaper Handelsblatt reports, the luxury arm of the Swabians has pulled the plug on the wild SUV saloon. The original idea was not so daft: the combination of the two most popular body shapes in China was to create a whole new class - the Sports Utility Saloon (SUS). This, in turn, would have been a perfect match for the SUS-specific exterior of the luxury giant.

Three insiders quoted by Handelsblatt report that the project has either been abandoned or cancelled indefinitely. The decision was made a few months ago. A production version is therefore more than unlikely, despite the original plan to launch the car on the Chinese market around 2025. The car was to be built exclusively in Beijing and based on the EVA2 platform, which is also used by the EQE/EQE SUV and EQS/EQS SUV.

In a statement to Handelsblatt, Mercedes admitted that the development of the SUS was suspended because the production of the car is too complex and expensive. In addition, there are already enough electric cars in China to cover all important segments: "In order to reduce complexity, we have decided not to continue the project of a China-specific additional vehicle based on the EVA2 architecture for the time being."

If you don't remember the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury, it's an electric concept car with 24-inch turbine wheels and a split bonnet. The car has four electric motors, which should deliver an output of 750 PS. Juice is provided by a battery in the underbody with a capacity of around 80 kWh.

Mercedes stated a range of more than 200 miles according to the EPA method. Or more than 311 miles according to the over-optimistic NEDC test cycle. The battery should support charging with up to 350 kW. In this case, it should be possible to recharge electricity for 60 miles in five minutes. The top speed of the jacked-up saloon monstrosity is 155 mph.

With a length of 5.26 metres, a width of 2.11 metres and a height of 1.76 metres, the concept car is frighteningly large. At its debut six years ago, chief designer Gordon Wagener said: "Our concept combines the DNA of an SUV with that of a saloon to produce an ultra-modern SUV with a three-box design. With sensuality and pure sophistication, we have created a timeless vehicle that emphasises Mercedes-Maybach's position as the ultimate luxury brand."

Incidentally, the Vision Ultimate Luxury is not the only Mercedes-Maybach concept car that will probably disappear forever. The Mercedes-Maybach 6 from 2016 and the Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet from 2017 will also remain one-offs. However, this does not mean that the Stuttgart-based company is not expanding its sub-brand. The luxury department with the double M is currently preparing a Maybach SL, which will add the S-Class, the GLS and the EQS SUV to the model range.

There will also be a new Mythos series. These are ultra-luxurious small series that are positioned above the Maybach. It will start in 2025 with a Speedster based on the SL.