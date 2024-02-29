The MG3 is the closest thing to an official launch that the British brand had at the Geneva Motor Show 2024, and it is ready to compete with rivals such as the Toyota Yaris and the Renault Clio.

This competitively priced little hybrid was accompanied at the Swiss show by its big sisters, who are also ready to go into production. From the MG Cyberster, present in Geneva with its final specifications, to the models of the new IM (Intelligent Mobility) brand. An all-electric range (with the exception of one model) with a new powertrain and driver assistance technologies.

MG Cyberster

The flagship of the British brand, the MG Cyberster has been around since 2021, when it was presented as a concept. It was so fascinating that it convinced the company's management to turn it into a real car. And so began the development work that led to the appearance of the first prototypes and the production version. A slow process of stripping back style and technical specifications.

It wasn't until the 2024 Geneva Motor Show that we learned a few details about performance: 0 to 62 mph in 5.2 seconds or 3.2 seconds, depending on the version you choose. The rear-wheel drive version with 335 PS and 475 Nm of torque or the twin-engined version with 503 PS and 725 Nm of torque. Whichever engine is chosen, the car has a 77 kWh battery, with a claimed range of over 250 miles.

MG Cyberster

In the coming months, it will be available in a range of body colours and, at least according to rumours, could also be offered as a coupé. But not before 2027.

The flagships

The absolute newcomers for Europe are the MG7 and MG9 saloons. The former is 4.88 metres long, with fastback lines and combustion engines, while the latter has a more traditional look, is 5 metres long and is equipped with a 536 PS electric powertrain with 90 kWh batteries, offering a range of just over 311 miles.

The MG S9, the SUV/coupe version of the MG9, is 4.9 metres long, with the same powertrain but less power: 335 PS and a range of up to 333 miles.

MG7

Top-of-the-range electric cars

The 2024 Geneva Show is also the stage for the debut of the new IM (Intelligent Mobility) brand from the SAIC Group, of which MG is a member, which will arrive in Europe in 2025. Four models are its flagship: two saloons and two SUVs.

The first are the IM L6 and L7, in the D and E segments respectively, with lengths of 4.93 and 5.1 metres. These sleek shapes are accompanied by an important technological aspect, such as lidars perched on the roof to monitor everything in front of the car in high definition and give life to advanced ADAS.

IM L6 IM L7

The other interesting aspect concerns the batteries: there will be two different technologies. One will use lithium-ion batteries with a range of 600 km, while the other will use semi-solid batteries with a range of up to 373 miles. In terms of technical specifications, the L6 achieves 777 PS and the L7 570 PS.

The IM LS6 and LS7 are in fact SUV versions of the above-mentioned saloons, with a higher level of finish and a common powertrain, but with a range reduced by a few dozen kilometres due to the higher Cd.

Live view of the IM L6