Introducing the new Maserati GranCabrio, the canvas-roofed convertible version of the GranTurismo that retains four seats, the powerful 550 PS 3.0-litre V6 Nettuno engine in the Trofeo launch version, 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The electric GranCabrio Folgore variant will be unveiled later, leaving the honour of the debut to the most powerful of the petrol versions, the second-generation GranCabrio, which resumes a suspended path in 2019.

Maserati GranCabrio 2024: exterior

The styling of the Maserati GranCabrio 2024 follows that of its hardtop twin in being both elegant and sporty, with two doors and a long bonnet that seems to extend ideally into the sloping windscreen and surrounded by a solid frame.

What clearly distinguishes the GranCabrio from the GranTurismo is, of course, the canvas soft top, which when open highlights the interior trim and the four seats, while when closed blends in perfectly with the lines of the car.

Maserati GranCabrio (2024), three-quarter front view

Many confirmations come from the new front end with vertically developed headlights, but also from the rear with an LED reinterpretation of the classic Maserati boomerangs, as well as from the front 'bonnet'. The 21-inch wheels at the rear and 20-inch wheels at the front are available in six different models, while the canvas soft top is offered in five colours: black, navy blue, titanium grey, grey and garnet.

The Maserati GranCabrio is available in six body colours: Bianco Astro, Nero Assoluto, Blu Modena, green metallic, Grigio Incognito and Grigio Maratea Matte. These colours are complemented by 26 special colours from the Maserati Fuoriserie personalisation programme.

Maserati GranCabrio 2024: dimensions

The new Maserati GranCabrio, like the GranTurismo, is 4.96 metres long and 1.95 metres wide, while its height is only slightly greater than that of the coupé (1.36 metres). The wheelbase remains unchanged at 2.92 metres.

Maserati GranCabrio (2024), rear view

The load capacity of the rear boot is only partially reduced by the space required to accommodate the folded and open soft top. The volume varies from 172 litres with the roof closed to 131 litres with the roof open, compared with 310 litres in the GranTurismo. Curb weight is 1,895 kg.

Dimensions Maserati GranCabrio 2024 Length 4,966 mm Width 1,957 mm Height 1,365 mm Wheelbase 2,929 mm Cargo capacity 131/172 litres Unladen weight (EU) 1,895 kg

Maserati GranCabrio 2024: interior and technology

The interior of the Maserati GranCabrio features controls for opening and closing the electric soft top, which can be operated at speeds of up to 30 mph. The roof opens in 14 seconds and closes in 16. The roof opens in 14 seconds and closes in 16 seconds.

To operate the soft top, you can choose to hold down the button on the central display or move your finger to the left and hold it down to close and to the right to open.

Maserati GranCabrio (2024), interior

The GranCabrio also features a neck heating system that blows warm air through the back of the front seats and is adjustable to three speeds. In addition, a windscreen can be fitted in front of the rear seats to reduce turbulence in the cabin when the roof is lowered. This device reduces the passenger compartment to two seats, but when not in use it can be folded down and stored in the boot.

The rest of the cabin follows Maserati's latest guidelines in terms of style, elegance, noble materials and finish, with the reduction of physical buttons and the presence of gear controls on the central panel between the air conditioning on an 8.8-inch screen and a 12.3-inch touchscreen.

Maserati GranCabrio (2024), front seats

There is also digital instrumentation on a configurable 12.3-inch screen, the classic round digital clock on the dashboard, the voice assistant that responds to the command "Hey Maserati" included in the multimedia system MaseratiIntelligent Assistant (MIA), wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Baidu CarLife, as well as the services MaseratiConnect.

The Sonus faber audio system is available in the Premium version with 13 speakers, 2D surround sound and 815 watts of power, and in the High Premium version with 16 speakers, 2D and 3D surround sound and a 1,600-watt amplifier.

Maserati GranCabrio 2024: engines

The entire body of the Maserati GranCabrio is made from strong, lightweight materials such as aluminium (65%), steel and magnesium, weighing just 100 kg more than the closed version of the GranTurismo. It is designed from the outset to accommodate both combustion and electric engines.

Maserati GranCabrio (2024), front view

The engine in the new GranCabrio Trofeo is the Nettuno 3.0-litre V6 biturbo with wet sump, cylinder deactivation and electronic driving dynamics management Vehicle Domain Control Module (VDCM). Power is 550 PS at 6,500 rpm and torque reaches a maximum of 650 Nm at 3,000 rpm.

Maserati GranCabrio 2024 Engine 2,992 cc twin-turbo V6 Power 550 PS Torque 650 Nm Traction All-wheel drive Gearbox 8-speed automatic 0-62 mph 3.6 seconds Top speed 196 mph Fuel consumption WLTP 10.6 l/100 km CO2 emissions 228.1-240.2 kg/km

The result is a top speed of 196 mph and an acceleration time from 0 to 62 mph of just 3.6 seconds . It takes 12.2 seconds to reach 124 mph from a standstill.

Weight distribution is 51% front and 49% rear, with all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic gearbox 8HP75 Gen2. The four driving modes are Comfort, GT, Sport and Corsa, plus the ESC-OFF function which deactivates all electronic controls.

Maserati GranCabrio 2024: prices and equipment

Prices for the Maserati GranCabrio 2024 have not yet been officially announced, but we can assume that they will be at least £20,000 higher than those of the GranTurismo, which currently costs £163,470 in Trofeo trim. Even the date of the first deliveries has not yet been made official.

Maserati GranCabrio (2024), a detail of the Trofeo

Maserati GranCabrio 2024: the rivals

Among the few direct rivals of the new GranCabrio are the Bentley Continental GTC and the BMW 8 Series Cabrio, two models with similar power, price and four seats.

Other sporting discoveries such as the Aston Martin DB12 Volante, Ferrari Roma Spider, Mercedes-AMG SL and Porsche 911 Cabriolet have a more +2.