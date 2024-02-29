Tata has officially announced the location of Europe's largest EV battery factory, which will be built in Bridgwater, Somerset. Tata, the parent company of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), disclosed that construction for the groundbreaking facility is set to commence imminently, with battery production scheduled to commence in 2026. This decision follows Tata's selection of the UK as the base for its European gigafactory seven months ago.

Operated by the company’s subsidiary Agratas, the factory is poised to become Europe's largest battery production facility, boasting an eventual capacity of 40 GWh. This capacity alone represents nearly half of the UK's projected requirement for electric vehicle production by 2030.

The gigafactory is anticipated to create approximately 4000 jobs directly, with additional opportunities expected within the supply chain. Tata aims to recruit locally for these positions, further boosting employment prospects in the region. Initially, the factory will focus on producing batteries for Tata and JLR vehicles, before expanding to cater to various applications, including commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and energy storage solutions.

Backed by a £4 billion investment, including £500 million in government funding, the facility will be situated at the 620-acre Gravity Smart Campus, a historic site formerly occupied by a Royal Ordnance factory during World War Two. Autocar reports that the factory is likely to be known as Agratas South West, although its implications for future Agratas facilities elsewhere in the country remain unclear.

“With this strategic investment, the Tata Group further strengthens its commitment to the UK, alongside our many companies operating here across technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive. I also want to thank His Majesty's Government, which has worked so closely with us to enable this investment," commented N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons.

In line with Tata's commitment to sustainability, the gigafactory will prioritise renewable energy sources, aiming for 100 per cent clean power. Innovative technologies and resource-efficient processes, such as battery recycling, will be employed to ensure a circular economy ecosystem.

"Our multi-billion-pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to Somerset, helping to supercharge the UK’s transition to electric mobility whilst creating thousands of jobs in the process," added Tom Flack, Agratas CEO. "We care deeply about the communities we operate in, so it’s imperative to us that we work with, and listen to, our new neighbours as we build our factory in Somerset. That’s why we’ll be holding an event for residents very soon, so we can share more about our plans and introduce our team to the community."

"Confirmation that Somerset will be home to a new multi-billion-pound EV battery manufacturing facility, with construction starting this spring, is good news for the locality, the industry, and wider UK economy," Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders chief Mike Hawes said. "Thousands of new, cutting-edge jobs will be created, and as the global sector moves swiftly to electrification, producing batteries in Britain is critical to the next generation of UK automotive manufacturing."