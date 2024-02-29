Cupra, the Spanish performance car brand under the Volkswagen Group umbrella, has taken a step towards making electric vehicles more accessible to the masses in the UK. Following a temporary halt in production last December at the Volkswagen Group's Zwickau factory, the automaker has announced substantial price reductions on its Born electric hatchback across its entire range.

Cupra has slashed prices by a notable £2,350. Furthermore, in a bid to streamline its product lineup, the brand will be simplifying the Born range by closing certain configurations for new factory orders. This move aims to focus on the most popular trim levels and options.

Gallery: CUPRA Born 2021

31 Photos

As a result of these changes, the entry price for a factory order Born now stands at £35,085 for the V1 58 kWh 230 PS variant. Similarly, the larger battery option sees a reduction in the entry price to £41,385 for the V3 77 kWh 230 PS model. Here's the full updated pricing for the Born in the UK:

Trim level Model WLTP CO 2 (g/km) BiK 2023/24* MDP (Manufacturer’s Direct Price) (inc. VAT) Available for Order V1 58 kWh 204 PS 0 2% £34,125 Orders from stock only 58 kWh 230 PS e-Boost 0 2% £35,085 New factory orders and orders from stock V2 58 kWh 204 PS 0 2% £36,045 Orders from stock only 58 kWh 230 PS e-Boost 0 2% £36,855 New factory orders and orders from stock V2 Edition 58 kWh 230 PS e-Boost 0 2% £37,765 Orders from stock only 77 kWh 230 PS e-Boost 0 2% £39,625 Orders from stock only V3 58 kWh 204 PS 0 2% £37,800 Orders from stock only 58 kWh 230 PS e-Boost 0 2% £38,605 New factory orders and orders from stock V3 Edition 58 kWh 230 PS e-Boost 0 2% £39,500 Orders from stock only 77 kWh 230 PS e-Boost 0 2% £41,385 New factory orders and orders from stock

The £2,350 price reduction is applicable to both new factory orders and existing stock, including configurations that are now closed for new factory orders, Cupra explains. Additionally, to sweeten the deal, the company is offering a range of incentives to encourage prospective buyers to make the switch to electric. These incentives include 0 per cent APR for 36 months or a £4,000 deposit contribution on 3.9 per cent APR for 48 months for orders placed before April 2 this year. Customers will also benefit from a complimentary Ohme home charger and a £750 pre-paid Mastercard for every retail purchase completed by March 31, 2024.

As a final note, Cupra unveiled the Born VZ just recently, a fully electric hot hatch with an output of 322 PS and 402 lb-ft of torque. It is scheduled to go on sale in Europe around the third quarter of the year. Meanwhile, a refresh for the regular Born is also currently under development.