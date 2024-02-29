The compact SUV segment opened the year with the launch of the Ford Kuga, which has just received a comprehensive facelift. The manufacturer has given it a revised look, more technology, almost fully electrified engines and at the same time heralded the final farewell to diesel.

The refreshed Citroën C5 Aircross has been on the market since 2022. It is also available with petrol engines and various degrees of electrification. However, it is also still available as a diesel. We have compared the two models.

The design

With the facelift, the Ford Kuga has become more angular and sportier, with the changes focussing on the front, where a redesigned radiator grille appears flanked by new, horizontal headlights. In short, it is difficult to confuse it with the previous version. With a length of 4.61 metres, it retains its usual proportions without being seduced by a rear end that plays into the world of coupé SUVs.

Ford Kuga Citroën C5 Aircross

Instead, the Citroën C5 Aircross has a softer, rounder shape, with what's left of the never-overly-loved airbumbs at the bottom of the doors to protect them from accidental bumps. The front is characterised by the large double chevron in the centre, embedded in an element that extends from one side to the other, giving rise to the headlights that fork at the ends. The length is 4.50 metres, 11 centimetres less than the competition.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Ford Kuga 4.61 metres 1.88 metres 1.66 metres 2.71 metres Citroën C5 Aircross 4.5 metres 1.84 metres 1.67 metres 2.73 metres

The interior

The interior of the Ford Kuga has become more sophisticated and technological. The dashboard is dominated by the large 13.2-inch monitor (standard) for the SYNC 4 infotainment system, which now also integrates the climate control. A decision that, in our opinion, slightly worsens the ergonomics.

Of course, there is the voice assistant, which is activated with the words "Hey, Ford'" or "OK, Sync". Then there's wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as 5G connectivity for OTA software updates. The instrumentation is digital and is displayed on a 12.3-inch monitor. The circular gear selector on the centre tunnel remains.

Although the dimensions of the interior have remained unchanged, the amount of space has increased. Particularly in the boot, which can hold up to 412 litres thanks to the sliding seat bench, and up to 1,534 litres when the seat bench is fully folded down.

Ford Kuga - the interior

The layout of the dashboard of the Citroën C5 Aircross is very similar to that of its competitor, with a raised central monitor with a maximum diagonal of 10 inches and very few physical buttons below it. Here too, the automatic climate control is controlled via the screen. There is no advanced voice assistant and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have no wireless connectivity. The instrumentation is digital, very clear and displayed on a 12.3-inch monitor.

The rear is comfortable, but the legroom for passengers is not particularly generous, while the headroom is sufficient even for taller people. Here too, the rear seat bench can be moved lengthways and the backrests can be folded down individually, which allows for a high degree of modularity. The boot capacity varies depending on the engine and ranges from 466 to 580 litres up to a maximum of 1,630 litres, with a practical double floor for stowing small items or charging cables in the plug-in versions.

Citroën C5 Aircross - the interior

Model Instrument cluster Infotainment display Boot volume Ford Kuga 12.3" 13.2" 412 - 1,534 litres Citroën C5 Aircross 12.3" 10.0" 580 - 1,630 litres

466 - n.a. litres (PHEV)

The engines

As already mentioned, the big news of the Ford Kuga is the elimination of the diesel engine. It now only runs on petrol with or without an electric motor. As a full or plug-in hybrid, with an output of 150 to 180 and 183 to 243 PS and with front or all-wheel drive, the manual gearbox remains, but only for the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, while the rest of the model range is equipped with a CVT automatic transmission.

The Citroën C5 Aircross, on the other hand, retains a diesel engine - the 1.5-litre BlueHDi with 130 PS - which is flanked by the classic 1.2-litre PureTech turbocharged petrol engine with 130 PS, which is also available as a mild hybrid with 136 PS. There are also two plug-in powertrains with 180 or 225 PS. The front axle is always and exclusively driven. Depending on the engine, there is a 6-speed manual gearbox or an 8-speed automatic transmission. The full hybrid is only available with a 6-speed DSG.

Ford Kuga Citroën C5 Aircross

Model Petrol Diesel Mild hybrid Full hybrid Plug-in hybrid Ford Kuga 1.5 150 PS n.a. n.a. 2.5 180 PS (FWD)

2.5 183 PS (AWD) 2.5 243 PS (FWD) Citroën C5 Aircross 1.2 130 PS 1.5 130 PS 1.2 136 PS n/a 1.6 180 PS

1.6 225 PS

The prices

Prices for the Ford Kuga start at £32,080 for the 150 PS Titanium petrol engine and range up to £42,455 for the 243 PS ST-Line X plug-in hybrid. The Citroen C5 Aircross, on the other hand, starts at £22,531 in the Plus trim level with the 130 PS 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and reaches £36,875 with the 225 PS Max plug-in hybrid.