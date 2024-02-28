Can a Chinese electric hypercar challenge Ferrari on the terrain of pure performance? On paper yes, as demonstrated by the YangWang U9 launched by BYD with 1,300 PS, four electric motors and a price in China of around €215,000 at current exchange rates.

In reality, the Ferrari that comes closest to it is the SF90 Stradale, which has 1,000 PS and is a plug-in hybrid, but can count on the historic and glorious Prancing Horse marque, as well as undisputed prestige and recognition all over the world.

Let's find out if this YangWang U9 has what it takes to enter the Olympus of the most famous hypercars, that exclusive club that already includes Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Aston Martin and a few others.

YangWang U9: the exterior

YangWang U9: dimensions

YangWang U9: interior and technology

YangWang U9: engines, battery, range, charging

YangWang U9: prices and equipment

YangWang U9: competitors

YangWang U9: exterior

The YangWang U9, marketed for the time being only in China, but ready to storm international markets together with the YangWang U8 super off-roader seen at the Geneva Motor Show, has the shape of a low and sleek coupé with numerous aerodynamic appendages that make it look like something out of a video game.

YangWang U9, the front and rear view

Unmissable, even on a Chinese hypercar, is the vertical opening of the two doors, as well as the luminous signature of the front end that aims to set a new standard for the extra-luxury brand of Chinese BYD. Large 21" rims fitted with Pirelli P Zero tyres complete a modern and altogether pleasing stylistic picture.

YangWang U9: the dimensions

The exterior measurements of the YangWang show a length of an impressive 4.96 metres, a width of 2.02 metres and a height of 1.29 metres. All this on a wheelbase of 2.90 metres, making it decidedly longer and wider, but taller, than a Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

YangWang U9, the side view

Dimensions YangWang U9 Length 4,966 mm Width 2,029 mm Height 1,295 mm Wheelbase 2,900 mm Luggage capacity N.A. Weight 2,475 kg

The rear hatch offers access to a luggage compartment with an as yet unannounced capacity, but which seems quite spacious. The unladen weight of the U9 is 2,475 kg, a mass that betrays the presence of a large and heavy 633 kg battery on board, in addition to the four electric motors.

YangWang U9: interior and technology

Inside the YangWang U9 we find a cockpit clearly divided into two parts by a sort of "bridge" that connects the dashboard to the central tunnel, housing a 12.3" vertical touchscreen with all the main controls.

YangWang U9, the interior

The digital instrumentation is located on a 10.25" horizontal display behind the three-spoke steering wheel, itself loaded with control buttons. The seats are 14-way electrically adjustable and offer passengers an immersive experience aided by the presence of the superior Dynaudio Evidence Series audio system.

Also on board is the DiLink150 platform based on customised 4nm 5G chips and developed by BYD and Qualcomm, which offers an intelligent track driving assistance system and information on thirty Chinese racetracks.

YangWang U9: engines, battery, range, charging

One of the strengths of the YangWang U9 is certainly its mechanics, based on the e4 platform and the DiSus-X Intelligent Body Control System. The four independent electric motors of the e4 architecture unleash 1,300 PS and 1,680 Nm of torque at all wheels.

YangWang U9, the BYD DiSus-X system

BYD's DiSus-X intelligent body control system is a proprietary innovation that allows the suspension to reach 75 mm of maximum travel and lift each axle by 500 mm/s with a force of more than a tonne. With this technology the U9 can even dance to the beat of the music by 'dancing' on the tyres.

Thanks also to the 80 kWh Blade Battery, the new Chinese hypercar is capable of travelling 289 miles on "one full tank" in the CLTC cycle, reaching a top speed of 192 mph, accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in 2.36 seconds and covering the 400 metres from a standstill in 9.78 seconds. The maximum charging power of the battery is 500 kW.

YangWang U9

The body of the YangWang U9, made of carbon fibre with next-generation CTB technology with an unprecedented torsional stiffness of 54,425 N-m/degree, is equipped with 12 active and passive aerodynamic sets that also improve cooling.

YangWang U9: prices and equipment

The Chinese price list for the YangWang U9 starts at 1.68 million yuan (compared to 4.98 million yuan for the aforementioned Ferrari), equivalent to around £184,000 at current exchange rates. First deliveries are set for the summer of 2024. However, Chinese who want to buy it must first pay a non-refundable deposit of 600,000 yuan, just under £66,000.

YangWang U9

To date, there is no official confirmation of the YangWang brand's or the U9's arrival in Europe, but according to rumours, BYD management is considering a European launch of the brand, perhaps under a different name. The presentation of the U8 in Geneva is a first step by BYD to introduce its most exclusive products to the Old Continent's public.

YangWang U9: competitors

In addition to the Ferrari SF90, the YangWang U9 finds its most direct competitors in electric hypercars, starting with the upcoming Maserati MC20 Folgore and the Chinese Aion Hyper SSR.

This is joined by the even more powerful Rimac Nevera, Pininfarina Battista, Aspark Owl and Lotus Evija.