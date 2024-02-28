How about paying less than €46,000 (approx. £39,500) for a Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo with stationary heating, ideal for the winter, and a lift-up roof that can sleep up to five people? Of course, from time to time it pays to check out the second-hand market for a camper van.

It's powered by a CDI turbodiesel engine, a solid 2.2-litre 136 PS block with 154,000 km on the clock, linked to an automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. This van is from 2018 and is located in Vizcaya Spain.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo Activity 200

16 Photos

Good camper equipment

The Marco Polo Activity 200 has a side awning, two side windows with mosquito nets, a bed in the roof that can be raised, as well as swivel front seats and a retractable interior table to create a dining area.

There is also a storage compartment under the seat, several 12V sockets and storage compartments, as well as a double battery and tinted windows for privacy at any destination.

Distinguished looks

The German vehicle's exterior features include body-coloured bumpers and mirror caps, aluminium wheels and front fog lights, which add a touch of class to the vehicle.

Comfort features include lighting and rain sensors, cruise control and speed limiter, air conditioning, central locking with remote control, electric windows, power steering and on-board computer.

Of course, it has stability control (ESP) and ABS anti-lock braking system. It is also equipped with Bluetooth and CD player. From what can be seen in the attached photos, the vehicle is in a good state of repair.

So, given the current price inflation and camper van fashion, being able to buy a well-maintained premium van for less than €50,000 seems to be an attractive deal. If you are interested and want more information, in the following link you can contact directly with the seller and ask him all your questions.

Source and photos: Mundovan