The long wait for the new Maserati GranCabrio is coming to an end. With a post published on its social pages, the Trident announced that the new model will be unveiled on Thursday, 29 February, in a world premiere.

An electric version is coming

We already know a lot about the new Maserati GranCabrio thanks to previous teasers and roadside sightings. To get an idea of the look, just take a look at the spy photos from last August, in which the silhouette of the cabriolet can be seen in Trofeo form.

Like the coupé variant, the GranCabrio is expected to use the 3.0-litre V6 Neptune engine with 550 PS. In the Granturismo, this configuration allows for 0-62 mph sprint in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 199 mph.

In addition, an electric version of the GranCabrio called Folgore is also planned. Similar performance to the Granturismo is expected, with three electric motors developing a total output of 830 PS, powered by a 92.5-kWh battery.

What's new from Maserati?

In general, a period of great news for Maserati is about to begin. In 2025, it will be the turn of the MC20 Folgore, the all-electric version of the sports car from Modena, although no technical specifications are available at the moment. Electrification will become increasingly predominant in Trident models, until it becomes the only option from 2028.

Foto spia della Maserati GranCabrio Folgore

As an intermediate step, a new large SUV, temporarily named E-UV BEV, which will be fully electric, is expected to be unveiled in 2027. This could be the next-generation Maserati Levante, but there is no official confirmation yet.

This brings us to 2028, when the new Quattroporte will be unveiled.