Preparations continue for the World Car Awards 2024, the prestigious event at which a panel of motoring journalists selects the World Car of the Year, along with seven other winners in their respective categories.

With 100 judges from 32 nations taking part, including Alessandro Lago, director of Motor1.com Italy, the finalists have been selected to battle it out for the title at the final, scheduled for 27 March at the New York Motor Show.

The three WCOTY 2024 finalists

From the initial list of 70 cars, only three remain. For the 19th edition of the award, three 100% electric cars have been selected: the BYD Seal, Kia EV9 and Volvo EX30. Three models with different positioning, but which, in terms of aesthetics, technology and driving, convinced the jurors.

The BYD Seal is a large saloon with engines of up to 530 PS and all-wheel drive, while the Kia EV9 is a 7-seater SUV with sharp lines. Finally, the Volvo EX30 is the Swedish manufacturer's most compact electric model.

BYD Seal Kia EV9 Volvo EX30

The other finalists by category in the World Electric Vehicle, World Luxury Car, World Performance Car, World Urban Car and World Car Design of the Year categories are presented below.

World Luxury Car

(Luxury Car of the Year)

World Performance Car

(Performance Car of the Year)

World Electric Vehicle

(Electric Vehicle of the Year)

BMW i5

Kia EV9

Volvo EX30

World Urban Car

(Urban Car of the Year)

World Car Design of the Year

(Vehicle Design of the Year)