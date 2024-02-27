If you're looking for a recreational vehicle with the onset of winter, we've got good news for you. And no, we are not bringing you a camper van, but a practical motorhome with compact dimensions.

Created by the Navarrese company Campers Enaire, it is based on a Fiat Doblò van. At just 5.0 metres long, it offers three sleeping places, and best of all, if you are thinking of travelling in winter, it comes with the Webasto Dual TOP Evo 6 stationary heating as standard.

The Dobló Enaire Future is a highly recommended motorhome for several reasons. The most obvious is that it allows you to travel, but also to park comfortably in cities or rural areas. But also, from the manufacturer, they promise the best value for money on the market.

A motorhome with 105 PS diesel engine

The engine of choice is a 105 PS 1.6-litre turbodiesel, which is combined with a six-speed manual gearbox. On the chassis side, the suspension has been reinforced, as has the braking system, and thanks to its long wheelbase, it ensures greater stability.

Motorhome with full kitchen and bathroom

A kitchen with two burners, a sink and an 85-litre refrigerator, as well as several storage spaces, are also included. The bathroom is complete with washbasin, toilet and shower.

When it's time to sleep, the main double bed is located on the upper deck above the front seats, while the single bed is installed in the dining area, which, by the way, seats four. Another plus point? The interior height of 2.02 metres.

A look at the company's website reveals that the package can be upgraded with extras such as the Omnistore awning (€600), the towbar (€1,200) or the bicycle rack (€295). As for the original extras offered by Fiat, you can include, among other things, air conditioning (€1,100) or cruise control (€300).

A motorhome at a good price

With furniture made of laminated wood and high-density polystyrene foam walls, this motorhome also has a hail-proof polyester roof to insulate the passenger compartment.

Price? Well, the latest figure we know of for this preparation is in the region of €40,000, although we understand that it will not be up to date and, nowadays, it may be somewhat higher.

For this reason, it is probably best to contact the company and they will update this information for you.

Source and images: Campers Enaire, via Motor1.com Spain