The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N represented the South Korean manufacturer's first step into the world of electric performance cars with 650 PS at its disposal. A new beginning that coincides with the farewell to petrol engines. It means that we have to say goodbye to the i20 N and i30 N. A European exit due to increasingly stringent emissions regulations.

What was

First, it was the turn of the Kona N, which disappeared with the arrival of the new generation model. Now, it is the turn of the Hyundai i30 N, powered by a 280 PS 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, and the i20 N with its 204 PS 1.6-litre. Flag bearers of a world that increasingly belongs to the past.

What will be

As mentioned, Hyundai's sporty N brand is not destined for oblivion. It will simply change shape and - above all - substance. In fact, after the Ioniq 5 N, more high-performance versions of Hyundai electric products could be on the way. Next up should be the Ioniq 6 N, poised to become the most powerful and fastest-production Hyundai ever, surpassing the Ioniq 5's 650 PS.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Hyundai RN22e

According to rumours, it should go from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.2 seconds thanks to a pair of electric motors, one per axle, combined with a much meaner look, inspired by the RN22e concept seen a couple of years ago.