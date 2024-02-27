Koenigsegg has announced the opening of a new UK showroom dedicated solely to the brand. Situated at the prestigious address of 375 Kensington High Street in London, this flagship centre is part of the brand’s global expansion strategy.

Showcasing a selection of models from the illustrious Koenigsegg range, the showroom invites enthusiasts to explore and engage with Swedish hypercars firsthand. At the heart of the Koenigsegg London experience lies a team of highly trained specialists, available to deliver personalised consultations aimed at assisting clients in configuring their bespoke hypercars. From selecting bespoke colours and materials to tailoring performance options, every aspect is taken care of to ensure that each Koenigsegg reflects the unique identity and preferences of its owner.

Gallery: Koenigsegg London

2 Photos

"Koenigsegg London will be a fantastic addition to the Koenigsegg network, and we're delighted to be the UK's official dedicated distributor and service agent. London is the ultimate destination for the purchase and aftercare of these amazing hypercars and we look forward to welcoming our clients to the Kensington showroom and joining us on this exciting journey,” Darren McDermott, co-owner of Koenigsegg London, comments.

Christian von Koenigsegg, founder and CEO of Koenigsegg, adds: “We’re thrilled that Koenigsegg London joins our dealer network and becomes part of the Koenigsegg family. The new facility will be perfectly placed in the UK’s capital to deliver a unique and immersive experience that reflects the exceptional quality, innovation, and performance that define Koenigsegg.”

As a reminder, Koenigsegg London is not the Swedish supercar brand’s only dealer in the United Kingdom. SuperVettura is currently the longest-standing official dealer for Koenigsegg worldwide and has a showroom in Sunningdale, near Ascot.