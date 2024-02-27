McLaren has had trouble delivering the Artura due to quality issues but the brand is now ready to expand the supercar’s range with the arrival of the Artura Spider. This open-top variant marks McLaren's first foray into the realm of convertibles featuring a high-performance hybrid powertrain. The Artura Spider debuts with a number of important upgrades over the Artura coupe. More importantly, these enhancements have not only been integrated into the Spider but also found their way into the Artura coupe for the 2025 model year.

Powertrain

At the heart of the Artura Spider lies a high-performance hybrid powertrain calibrated to deliver 700 PS. The marriage of McLaren's 3.0-litre V6 combustion engine and a compact axial flux electric motor results in instantaneous torque delivery and sharp throttle response, propelling the supercar from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.0 seconds and reaching a maximum speed limited 205 mph.

Gallery: 2025 McLaren Artura Spider

36 Photos

The automaker has optimised the performance of the 3.0-litre V6, which now generates an additional 20 PS between 4,000 rpm and 8,500 rpm. Torque remains unchanged at 531 lb-ft. A 7.4 kWh battery pack provides electric energy for the e-motor and McLaren estimates that it should be good for up to 21 miles of purely electric range.

Exterior

The retractable hard-top operates in just 11 seconds. Moreover, McLaren's use of Suspended Particle (SPD) technology in the electrochromic glass panel ensures optimal comfort by blocking over 99 per cent of sunlight, thereby maintaining an ambient cabin temperature conducive to long drives. Despite its convertible nature, the supercar remains true to McLaren's legacy of lightweight engineering, boasting a dry weight of just 1,457 kg.

Other upgrades for the 2025 model year include new carbon ceramic discs and lightweight aluminium calipers, plus revised damper valving for an improved ride and handling. McLaren increased the Proactive Damping Control suspension system’s response rates by up to 90 per cent.

Prices

Order books are now open for the Artura Spider and its updated coupe counterpart. In the United Kingdom, the Spider version starts at £221,500 for the standard specification. Three interior packages are available (Performance, TechLux, and Vision), each with a price of £5,050. Five standard colours, twenty Elite hues, and a further eighteen MSO colours are available for the Artura Spider.

Current owners of the Artura coupe would probably be happy to hear they can receive the increased output of the hybrid system by visiting their nearest McLaren centre. All future owners of the supercar will benefit from all the upgrades introduced with the Artura Spider.