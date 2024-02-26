Next year Pininfarina will be 95 years old. This milestone birthday will be celebrated with surprises that the Italian company founded by Battista Farina is keeping to itself at the moment, but a special hydrogen-powered 2+2 coupe gives us a sneak preview at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show.

It is called the Enigma GT and is an entirely virtual design study that explores the marriage of beauty and technology, representing the beginning of a journey that will develop over time. The sleek lines conceal a hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine driving the rear wheels, coupled with an electric motor on the front axle. This configures an AWD traction system that promises great fun. And then there is artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.

The emotion of light

The rear-central engine layout has optimised the aerodynamics of the front of the Enigma GT and minimised the frontal area (1.96 m2). The cabin is lit by generous glazing and the large continuous windscreen offers panoramic visibility.

Pininfarina Enigma GT

The front mudguards connect to the low, smooth, and extremely minimalist front end, which incorporates all the lighting functions in a central light bar. Note the distinctive Pininfarina design features, such as the rear fins and the particularly aerodynamic roofline.

To get on board, the roof lifts along with the dashboard and windscreen, a detail reminiscent of some Pininfarina concept cars of the past, such as the Modulo, the Ferrari 512S Berlinetta Speciale, the Maserati Birdcage 75th or the Teorema.

Pininfarina Modulo Pininfarina Teorema Pininfarina Enigma GT 2024

Artificial intelligence and grand tourer air

The interior design is intended to emphasise lightness. The dashboard is aero-inspired and incorporates a laminar airflow for ventilation. The multifunctional steering wheel has a touch display and various controls, while an inner ring with a clear glass display provides essential information to the driver and entertains the passengers.

The steering wheel of the Pininfarina Enigma GT

The driving experience is further enhanced by Augmented Reality Driving Assistance, an artificial intelligence-powered augmented reality system that assists the driver in real time. For example, it provides points of interest (POI) and integrates the functionality of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Autonomous driving can also be relied on for long distances.

Record-breaking aerodynamics

There are many active aerodynamic elements on the Enigma GT: active grill shutters, which reduce airflow; active front wheel deflectors, which reduce the drag generated by the front wheels; Active Aero-Tail, which modifies the position of the delta wing and diffuser; and active base bleeding, which reduces the downstream depression of the vehicle and thus the drag it generates.

The drag coefficient is Cx = 0.24

Thanks to all this and the streamlined lines, as well as the optimised underbody, the drag coefficient is Cx = 0.24, while maintaining significant downforce. The Enigma GT's drag coefficient, combined with its small frontal section, results in a Cd x A value of less than 0.48. Record aerodynamic drag in the segment.

Enigma GT specs: