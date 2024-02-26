A few months after the presentation of the new generation Peugeot 3008, it's the turn of the new 5008 to be unveiled. The big SUV from the Lion presents itself with a first teaser and immediately wants to "shake things up".

In the video and logo accompanying the announcement, reference is made to the E-5008, the electric version, although the model should also be offered in light hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions.

What will it look like?

The short teaser video looks at the interior, focusing mainly on the third row of seats. The 5008 will therefore confirm the presence of seven seats, while maintaining the interior technology at a very high level, with instrumentation largely taken from the 3008.

The video shows the new panoramic i-Cockpit, with a 21-inch high-definition screen combined with a head-up display and ambient LED lighting for the dashboard. There are no details of the body lines, only a reference to the official presentation in March.

Engine options

Like the new 3008, the forthcoming 5008 will adopt Stellantis' STLA Medium platform, designed to accommodate a range of powertrains from all-electric options, with a claimed range of 435 miles, to mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid units.

Peugeot 5008, spy photo

Among the electric powertrains, the 2024 Peugeot 5008 is expected to offer three variants similar to those of the 3008: a 213 PS or 231 PS single motor with a 98 kWh battery, and a 326 PS twin motor with a 73 kWh battery.

Details of Peugeot's electrified units have not yet been revealed, but as far as mild hybrid options are concerned, the current generation 136 PS 1.2-litre engine, or the 1.5-litre 4-cylinder used in vehicles such as the Alfa Romeo Tonale, Fiat Tipo and other models from the group, could be considered.