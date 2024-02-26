Jeep has had the Avenger in its programme since the beginning of 2023. A small SUV. Electrically powered, with mild hybrid or as a pure combustion engine but always without all-wheel drive. It's actually an impossibility for a brand whose cornerstone and identity are based on 4x4 drive. That's why Jeep will soon be following suit and launching the Avenger 4xe at the end of 2024.

The centrepiece of the new version will be the so-called 4xe hybrid technology. The vehicle will combine a 136 PS (100 kW) combustion engine with two electric motors, each with 21 kW, which can move both axles and ensure a torque of 190 Nm at the rear wheels. Thanks to the "Power Looping" technology, the new Avenger 4xe is designed to guarantee the traction of the all-wheel drive regardless of the battery's state of charge.

The 48-volt mild hybrid system also enables fully electric driving at low speeds when combined with a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission (e-DCS6) and its integrated electric motor.

"The new Jeep Avenger 4xe represents a milestone for the brand. The latest version of our successful model combines compact dimensions and versatility with the power of four-wheel drive. The result is unrivalled capability and a more dynamic driving experience. The new Avenger 4xe completes the brand's range of 4x4 SUVs in all segments." Eric Laforge, Head of Jeep Europe

However, the manufacturer has yet to provide us with system performance, fuel consumption figures, driving performance, weight and all other technical data in this initial announcement. And because this drive combination is unique in this Stellantis segment, it is unfortunately not possible to look at the similar models from Vauxhall or Peugeot and Co. because neither the Mokka nor the 2008 are available with all-wheel drive.

In terms of price, however, we can already make an estimate. We expect base prices of around £28,000. Why? The mild hybrid Avenger starts at £25,300, the electric Avenger costs from £34,800.