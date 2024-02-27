A good-looking Bentley Arnage, once in possession of Her Royal Highness Princess Anne – King Charles III’s sister and Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest daughter, has emerged onto the market. It’s in decent condition and could be yours if you are ready to pay somewhere between £26,000 and £32,000, if the initial estimates are correct. This specific car boasts several bespoke features, including discreet blue flashing lights concealed behind the grille, reflecting its prestigious pedigree.

Finished in a dark blue colour complemented by supple Sandstone leather trim, this rare gem has seen 10,000 miles under royal ownership until 2006. Since then, it has accumulated a further 35,000 miles, meticulously serviced 14 times by main dealers and specialists, ensuring its pristine condition. Power comes from a twin-turbo 6.75-litre V8, which generates 399 bhp and 616 lb-ft of torque.

Gallery: 2003 Bentley Arnage R for sale

9 Photos

For the uninitiated, the Arnage was originally launched in 1998 by Bentley as a successor to the Turbo saloon. The Arnage R, as it became known in its later iteration, received notable updates, including the incorporation of two Garrett T3 turbochargers. The automaker replaced the stately saloon after a 12-year production run with the Flying Spur and Mulsanne, and the latter was discontinued in 2020.

Going to be auctioned by Historics Auctioneer’s during its Ascot Racecourse event on 2 March, this Bentley with a royal history comes complete with its original book pack and Alpine sat-nav instructions. Prospective buyers should be aware that the vehicle is currently registered in the Isle of Man but can be imported to and registered in the UK.

In 2002, Bentley built two official state cars based on the Arnage and gifted them to Queen Elizabeth II for her Golden Jubilee in 2002. Both remained in service for the Queen up until her death in 2022 and are currently kept in Royal Mews.