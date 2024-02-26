The Denza N7 arrives in Europe. The Chinese premium electric SUV made its world premiere at the Shanghai Motor Show and recorded an impressive 11,687 orders in a single day. The 2024 Geneva Motor Show is an opportunity for BYD to introduce the YangWang and Denza sub-brands (the latter a joint venture with Mercedes) to our market, and the N7 is among the new products we'll soon see on sale here.

Built on BYD's ePlatform 3.0 architecture, the N7 is a rear- or all-wheel-drive electric car that seats five and promises a range of 354 miles (NEDC). However, we'll have to be patient to find out about prices and equipment.

Denza N7 2024 exterior

The Denza N7 five-seater SUV has a graceful line that, in the company's internal design language, is called "π-MOTION". In practice, the company wants to offer customers "infinite possibilities" by allowing them to choose between two front-end styles.

Denza N7 side profile The rear of the N7

Denza N7 2024: dimensions

The Denza N7 is a mid-sized SUV, measuring 4.86 metres long, 1.935 metres wide and 1.602 metres high, while the wheelbase is 2.94 metres. The front boot has space for a 50.8 cm suitcase.

Dimensions Denza N7 Length 4.86 metres Width 1.935 metres Height 1.602 metres Wheelbase 2.94 metres

Denza N7 2024: interior and technology

As a top-of-the-range SUV, every detail on board the Denza N7 is meticulous and attentive to perceived quality. There's a large panoramic roof and the seats are covered in Nappa leather. But what catches the eye most is the abundance of technology.

The interior of the Denza N7

Passengers have six screens at their disposal, including a huge 17.3-inch central control screen and a 10.25-inch LCD instrument panel. It is also equipped with a Qualcomm processor and will in future be compatible with the Hongmeng operating system developed by Huawei as an alternative to Google's Android.

The N7 is also the first production model to use Devialet's customised car audio system, with high-fidelity surround sound and ultra-low frequencies for optimum clarity.

Denza N7 2024: engines, battery, range, charging

Technical information on the European version of the Denza N7 is still scarce. What we do know is that it is built on BYD's 3.0 electric platform and benefits from BYD's next-generation DiSus air suspension system, DiSus-A, which adjusts suspension height, stiffness and damping.

Denza claims a range of 354 miles (NEDC) and a two-port charging system (230 kW) that can recharge the vehicle from 30% to 80% in 20 minutes.

BYD 3.0 Platform

Denza N7 2024: prices and accessories

Prices and equipment for the N7 in Europe have yet to be announced. In China, the range will be priced at between 301,800 and 379,800 yuan (around £33,100 to £41,600 at the current exchange rate).