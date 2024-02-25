Here in the editorial office we know that there are plenty of new SUVs waiting to be unveiled in 2024, but the most special one could well be the CUPRA Terramar. After all, it's likely to become the Spanish brand's best-seller and one of this year's commercial successes.

Think it's an electric SUV? Not at all. On the contrary, it's the last CUPRA to come out with combustion engines (light hybridisation, it goes without saying, to obtain the "Eco" certification in Spain), although it will also have rechargeable hybrid versions that will probably offer around a 60 miles of electric range.

The top-of-the-range CUPRA

The Terramar will be part of the C-SUV segment alongside the Formentor and the Ateca. What's more, it will share the same production line as the new Audi Q3 in Gyor, Hungary, which will probably make it the most luxurious and best-assembled CUPRA of all. Will it even reach the premium level?

The answer will come when we see the car in our hands, which will be in the next few months. What does seem clear is its design, as the car has already been shown at an official event, and the attached reconstruction faithfully shows its aesthetic line. The front end, with the company's new 'shark nose', adds a little more personality to the whole.

Gallery: Cupra Terramar, presentation to employees at the Audi plant in Gyor

9 Photos

Familiar... and sporty

As this is not a coupé SUV, it will be the perfect family model. It will have plenty of interior space and a large boot, which should have a capacity of over 500 litres.

However, as a good Cupra, the driver will appreciate the feeling of sportiness. The adaptive DCC suspension and progressive steering (with variable gear ratios) should not be lacking to negotiate corners well without compromising the touring character of a car of this type.

Cupra Terramar, for £30,000?

We don't yet know anything about the interior, but it's a safe bet that it will retain the Formentor's full digitalisation. Could it inherit the cabin of the 100% electric Tavascan? The idea is not unlikely, but we're waiting for official images.

It's still too early to talk about the price of the CUPRA Terramar 2024. However, the entry-level price is likely to be around £30,000. That wouldn't be surprising, given that the cheapest Formentor, equipped with a 150 PS 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine, no mild hybridisation and a six-speed manual gearbox, retails for around £32,000.

