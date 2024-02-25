Length: 4,917 mm

Width : 1,849 mm

Height : 1,506 mm

Wheelbase : 2,841 mm

Boot capacity: 690 - 1,920 litres

The Volkswagen Passat celebrated its 50th birthday in 2023 and has been completely redesigned. From now on, the company car king is only available as an estate version called the Variant. But not only with traditional petrol and diesel engines, but also with mild hybrid and plug-in drives.

Over time, it has not only evolved technically, but also in terms of its dimensions, which have grown considerably and increased the load volume - a fundamental feature for its segment. Let's find out how big the ninth generation is, as it can be ordered from just £38,480.

The dimensions

The VW Passat Estate, codenamed B9, is 4.92 metres long (4,917 millimetres to be precise). That is 14.4 centimetres longer than the previous generation B8. It is also 1.85 metres (1,849 millimetres) wide, 1.51 metres (1,506 millimetres) high and has a wheelbase of 2.84 metres (2,841 millimetres).

These are values that make it a large estate car in the D-segment, which is at the top of its class in terms of dimensions and very close to the values of the E-segment, which is dominated by models such as the BMW 5 Series Touring, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate or the Audi A6 Avant.

VW Passat Estate (2024)

Spaciousness and luggage compartment

The interior of the VW Passat Estate is rationally designed and well finished in the Wolfsburg tradition. With plastics that are hard in the right places, but soft where the eye and hands fall most often. There are also carpet covers in the door pockets, which helps to give the model series a genuine flagship character.

There is plenty of space in the rear of the Passat, even for four passengers. Considering its size, there is indeed plenty of room for everyone with numerous clever solutions. Among them the traditional ski hatch, which is very useful as the seats can only be folded down in a 60/40 ratio.

VW Passat Variant (2024) – the cockpit VW Passat Variant (2024) – the boot

The boot of the new Passat Estate is one of the largest in its class. With a very regular shape. The boot capacity is 690 litres and can be extended to 1,920 litres when the second row is folded down. Inside, there is no shortage of solutions for securing loads, including an aluminium rail on the right-hand side into which hooks can be inserted.

Under the bonnet, the new Wolfsburg estate is available (throughout Europe) with seven different drive types. It starts with the mild hybrid petrol engine (eTSI). This is followed by the two new plug-in hybrid units (eHybrid) and, at the top, three turbo diesel engines (TDI) and two turbo petrol engines (TSI). All drive systems are coupled to a six- or seven-speed DSG as standard; 4Motion all-wheel drive is reserved for the more powerful diesels and petrol engines.

In the UK only one engine option is available at the moment with the 1.5-litre eTSI mild hybrid with 150 PS.

Engine Output in PS Gearbox Drive system Plug-in hybrid 1.5 TSI evo eHybrid 204 6-speed eDSG Front 1.5 TSI evo eHybrid 272 6-speed eDSG Front Mild hybrid 1.5 eTSI 150 7-speed DSG Front Petrol engine 2.0 TSI 204 7-speed DSG Front 2.0 TSI 4Motion 265 7-speed DSG All-wheel drive Diesel 2.0 TDI 122 7-speed DSG Front 2.0 TDI 150 7-speed DSG Front 2.0 TDI 4Motion 193 7-speed DSG All-wheel drive

VW Passat Estate (2024)

Competitors with similar dimensions

There are fewer and fewer alternatives in the Passat segment. Especially if you don't want a premium model. After the final farewell to the historic rivals Ford Mondeo Tournier and Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer, there are only a few models left to compete with the Wolfsburg model. These include, for example, the Peugeot 508 SW and the Skoda Superb Combi, which is based on the same platform as the Passat.

If you have a little more money to spend, you can turn to the D-segment, which consists of family cars such as the Audi A4 Avant, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate or the BMW 3 Series Touring, which are technically similarly equipped to the Passat, but have smaller dimensions and significantly higher prices.