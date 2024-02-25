If you're into the world of camper vans and motorhomes, it's quite possible that the name Redtail Overland is not unfamiliar to you. Despite their youth, they surprised us all in 2020 with an ingenious roof tent, with rigid walls made of carbon fibre, which formed a real bedroom in the upper part of the vehicle on which it was installed.

Well, this American company seems to have gone one step further and is now daring with a complete configuration based on the versatile Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4x4. Redtail Overland 's new product is called the Skyloft Van, which has a kind of attic on the roof, with a rigid, air-conditioned structure that serves as a cosy accommodation for all kinds of activities, at any time of the year.

Gallery: Skyloft Van by Redtail Overland camper van

13 Photos

Thus, the company's first foray into the luxury camper van segment is based on its fully insulated, rigid-walled, wedge-shaped roof tent, which serves as a comfortable, air-conditioned master bedroom on top, leaving plenty of space available underneath for various possible configurations, depending on the needs of the individual customer.

The Skyloft Van is not revolutionary in terms of interior design. It simply opts for other solutions when it comes to distributing the available space. Thus, in the rear area, where other models have to locate the raised bed, with the storage area just below, the guys from Redtail Overland offer a generous U-shaped lounge, more typical of a motorhome than a camper.

This makes the multi-functional space more spacious and comfortable, featuring a panoramic TV that can rotate into an upright position so as not to get in the way of daily chores. And at night, the central table folds down and the sofa bed offers the size of a double bed. In total, four adults can sleep comfortably.

Directly below the living/dining area, space opens up for a large, practical storage area, ideal for transporting sports equipment, camping gear, luggage and much more. Also accessible through the storage area is the on-board air compressor system, designed to fill the camper van's inflatable equipment and four tyres.

The other elements of a quality camper van are more predictable. The kitchen is opposite the bathroom, which is more conventional than expected (composite plastic partition, cassette toilet and shower with removable teak floor). The kitchen does present a more sophisticated design. The two-burner induction hob is concealed under the worktop for a very clean and modern design. The Vitrifrigo double-drawer fridge/freezer and a convection microwave oven complete the cooking area.

The Skyloft Van's diesel heating system provides underfloor heating downstairs, with a separate system for the upper bedroom. In addition, the air conditioning system is powered by the 48V electrical system, powered by an auxiliary 14kWh lithium battery, connected to a 3,200W inverter. The system also includes 330W solar panels.

Subsistence away from the civilised world is assured thanks to a 151-litre fresh water tank, a 113-litre waste water tank, a UV and carbon purification system; hot water is unlimited (except for the tank itself) and there is a pre-heating system for the winter.

Finally, as you might have guessed, a camper in this class can't choose just any mechanical base. The Skylft Van is based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD AWD 170 High Roof, to which it adds an almost endless list of options. And as you may also have guessed, all this comes with a hefty price tag. The base price of the Skyloft Van is $530,000 (about £418,000 at current exchange rates) and buyers can choose from a range of interior trims and colours. It's a small fortune no doubt, but as we always say, there must be models to suit all tastes... and wallets.