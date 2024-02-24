The third model in Hyundai's electric range will be called the Ioniq 7. That's all we knew, until now. Today a new piece of the puzzle is added with an indiscretion on the date of the debut: 28 June 2024, on the first day of the Busan motor show, the 'home' event for the South Korean manufacturer. This piece of news was leaked by a Korean newspapers but not officially confirmed.

There are no technical specifications yet, but we do know that from a stylistic point of view we will see many of the details present on the Seven Concept presented in 2021, while on the technical side there will be many elements taken from the Kia EV9.

High-wheel flagship

From the Kia SUV, the Hyundai Ioniq 7 will first of all take its dimensions. Its length is expected to be around five metres, making it for all intents and purposes the company's flagship. Compared to its "cousin", however, the design will change, as mentioned above, very similar to that of the Seven Concept, itself a child of the style already seen on the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6.

Hyundai Seven Concept, il frontale Hyundai Seven Concept, gli interni

So there will be LED pixel front lights, rounded lines and a roofline that - although slightly sloping towards the rear - will not sacrifice roominess. Also because the Ioniq 7 - one of several new Hyundai models expected for 2024 - will offer up to seven seats, with the third seat offering good space even for taller passengers.

On the mechanical side, the platform will be the classic e-GMP that is the basis for all electric cars in the Hyundai-Kia Group. There should be different powertrains, either rear-wheel drive with 204 PS or all-wheel drive with 385 PS. For both we expect the presence of the 99.8 kWh battery with 800 V architecture, DC charging up to 240 kW and a declared range - according to the WLTP cycle - well in excess of 311 miles.