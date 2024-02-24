The Geneva Motor Show returns after a four-year absence with a new concept. Although there will be no dynamic section like at the IAA Mobility in Munich, there will be four different themed areas: Adrenaline Zone, Design District, Mobility Lab and Next World. And a relic from pre-pandemic times will be continued in 2024 after all: The Car of the Year award. It is scheduled for 26 February at 8 am.

Otherwise, the new edition could be a rather meagre event. Only the Renault Group (with the Renault and Dacia brands) is represented at the show as a European car manufacturer. The other "classic" manufacturers, who will make up the lion's share of the Palexpo site, come from ... China.

In terms of visitor numbers, it could therefore be a fairly relaxed trade fair. So if you want to go there and still need information and details, here you will find everything about the Geneva Motor Show 2024.

The opening hours

The Geneva Motor Show 2024 will take place from 26 February to 3 March. The first day is dedicated to the media, while 27 February is the VIP day, when the Auto.Future.Now forum will take place where personalities from the automotive world such as Luca de Meo (CEO Renault), Natalie Robyn (CEO FIA) and Chris Bangle (designer and CEO of Chris Bangle Associates) will talk about the future of the automobile.

The days open to the public will take place from 28 February to 3 March at the following times:

28 February and 1 March: 10.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m.

10.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m. 29 February : 10.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m.

: 10.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m. 2 and 3 March: 9.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m.

The prices

Tickets for Geneva Auto 2024 can be purchased directly on the dedicated page of the official website at the following prices:

27 February (VIP day): 90 Swiss francs (95.60 euros) Single ticket 80 Swiss francs (85 euros) Group tickets

(VIP day): 28 February - 3 March (public days): 25 Swiss francs (26.50 euros) over 16 years old 18 Swiss francs (19 euros) Children aged 5 to 16 and students

(public days):

There are also different time slots for admission:

28 February - 1 March: 10:00 - 15:00 15:00 - 18:00

2 and 3 March: 9:00 - 11:30 11:30 - 14:00 14:00 - 16:30 16:30 - 18:30



Genfer Autosalon 2024

The programme

In addition to the usual new models (there aren't many), Geneva Auto 2024 offers four new themed areas:

Adrenalin Zone: It is dedicated to the world's fastest cars, special editions, one-offs and the world of motorsport

Design District: This area celebrates the art and craftsmanship of automotive design

Mobility Lab: This is a space where mobility brands and other companies show how the automotive world is changing

Next World: In cooperation with Polyphony Digital, the manufacturer of the Gran Turismo video game series, visitors can drive on race tracks all over the world thanks to modern driving simulators.

Then there is the Classics Gallery - "100 Years of Icons", where the centenary of the Geneva Motor Show will be celebrated with 35 of the most iconic cars that have debuted in the various editions, from the Jaguar E-Type "9600 HP" from 1961 to the Porsche 901 "Quick Blue".

Salone di Ginevra 2024, la mappa

The exhibitors present

The 2024 Geneva Motor Show currently has 29 exhibitors (a far cry from the pre-pandemic editions)

Automobile Club de Suisse (ACS) Assura Auto-i-DAT Beeway BYD Caresoft Global GmbH Classic Legends Motor DAB Motors Dacia ErreErre Fuoriserie Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Formula 1 Merchandise GP Motorsport Isuzu Kimera Automobili Lazareth Legends Magazine Lucid Martin Engler MG Motor Microlino Pininfarina S.p.A. Race World Renault Shenzer Silence Swiss Racing Lab Touring Club Suisse Totem Automobile

What new products are there?

Around 15 new models are expected. The highlight is likely to be the Renault 5, which is inspired by the concept presented three years ago. The first teasers have been released in recent weeks, along with the opening of pre-orders.

Renault 5 Electric Teaser Dacia Spring 2024

Another important innovation from the French group will be the revised Dacia Spring. Technically unchanged, it has a completely different look and a much more modern interior with digital instruments and a 10-inch central monitor.

At its first appearance at the Geneva Motor Show, the SAIC Group will present the all-new MG 3, an affordable small car with a mild hybrid. The Chinese group's galaxy also includes the new premium brand IM, which will make its debut in Europe with the IM L6 saloon.

MG 3 – Teaser YangWang U8

Another debutant is BYD, which will be presenting a large number of new products in Geneva. The BYD Seal U DM-i, which is powered by a new plug-in drivetrain, will kick things off. The new version of the BYD Tang electric SUV with seven seats and the Yangwang and Denza brands will also be presented. Two new brands aiming to occupy the premium segment of the market.

The Kimera EVO038, a further development of the 037 and powered by an enhanced engine that now delivers 600 PS and 580 Nm and is driven by all four wheels, has an Italian passport.