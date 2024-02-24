Things are looking up at Alfa Romeo. Worldwide sales figures for the traditional Italian brand rose by 30 per cent in 2023 compared to the previous year. Admittedly, annual sales in Germany are still in the four-digit range, but they have increased by 70 per cent there.

"The growth figures for 2023 are exactly in line with the targets we had set ourselves. This excellent result reflects a fundamental concept of Alfa Romeo: stability. Our strategy is based on a positive balance sheet that allows us to invest in future projects.

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato (far right) at the Tonale Polizia di Stato

The implementation of the product strategy that we presented in 2021 is crucial for us: a new product every year with a very strong focus on quality. Discipline and speed in the implementation of our strategy are crucial for a reactive response to a rapidly changing market," commented Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of the Alfa Romeo brand.

We were able to talk to Imparato in more detail and learnt a lot about the brand's model future. A product strategy had already been adopted in 2021, which stipulated the presentation of a new vehicle model every year. Other pillars are profitability and the highest quality standards. In addition, Alfa Romeo is pursuing the plan to further strengthen its global presence.

Imparato himself was infected by the Alfa virus at an early age, spending his childhood in a Giulia 1300 ti. And what does the brand stand for? "Rosso (red), Italy and sportiness," is the clear message. And the CEO makes another thing clear: "Value" instead of "Volume". In other words, no high unit numbers at any price, but rather earning a decent amount per car. Imparato does not want to tolerate "toxic approaches", i.e. extreme discounts.

How is Alfa Romeo driving into the model future? In principle, the little Milano, the brand's first purely electric car, is no longer a secret. Premiere? 11 April 2024 at 17:00 in, of course, Milan. Technically, the SUV-like vehicle is closely related to the Jeep Avenger, Fiat 600 and the new Lancia Ypsilon.

This means that there will not only be an electric version (presumably with 156 PS), but also a petrol version with a mild hybrid. The Milano is aimed at existing MiTo and Giulietta customers. And what about a Milano Quadrofoglio, similar to the Abarth 600e (240 PS) and Lancia Ypsilon HF? Let us surprise you, says Imparato with a smile. But he would support this kind of sportiness ...

The successors to the Giulia and Stelvio will appear in 2025 and 2026, but Imparato is not yet sure in which order. We suspect that the slightly older Giulia will be the first. Both use the new STLA Large platform from the Stellantis Group.

According to Stellantis, STLA Large is "BEV-focussed", meaning that the platform is geared towards purely electric cars, but also supports other drive systems. There will also be vehicles with hybrid drives as well as pure combustion engines. STLA-Large vehicles are to be built in several plants in Europe and North America. In Europe, this will probably be the plant in Cassino (between Rome and Naples). The Alfa and Maserati models are to be manufactured there.

In general, STLA Large is intended for the D and E segments, i.e. the upper mid-range and luxury class. The wheelbase, length, width and height as well as the ground clearance are variable. The vehicle lengths range from 4,764 to 5,126 mm, as Stellantis officially announced some time ago.

Initially, batteries between 85 and 118 kWh are to be offered. Ranges of up to 800 km (497 miles) are to be possible for saloon cars. Imparato mentions 700 km (435 miles), and thanks to 800-volt technology, charging to 80 per cent is possible in under 18 minutes. The performance data of the new Alfas in the D-segment, which the CEO has ready, are interesting: Between 250 and 700 kW, which would be 340 to 950 PS. Front-wheel and all-wheel drive are being considered, as well as rear-wheel drive, perhaps for the Quadrifoglio variants which are already planned.

Visually, the new editions of the Giulia and Stelvio are to adopt design features from the 33 Stradale, which was only built 33 times and caused a sensation in 2023. By the way, Imparato rules out an artificial engine sound. Thank you!

Based on the STLA Large, Imparato favours an SUV in the E-segment of the Porsche Cayenne and Lamborghini Urus, project name "E Jet", for the expansion of the model range. However, a final decision on this will not be made until 2025. The C-segment will be redesigned in 2028, meaning a successor to the Tonale.

And what about a new Alfa Romeo Spider? Imparato is clear on this point. Such a sports car would not be economically viable below a production volume of 10,000 units per year. But it is conceivable on the STLA Medium platform from Stellantis, but not before 2029. We say: such a compact electric fun maker and image carrier would also be something for the other Group brands. The Opel GT sends its regards.