In the early 2000s, Tata attempted to strengthen its position in Europe by expanding its product range. In addition to a pick-up, the manufacturer also tried to penetrate the city car segment with the Indigo small car and the Indigo Marina compact estate. However, the Indian manufacturer had plans that were even more important and the Xover, which was presented for the first time at the 2005 Geneva Motor Show, made this clear.

Part SUV, part van

At one of the most important motor shows at the time, Tata showed the world its largest model to date. A crossover that was both in name and in reality a mixture of van (one of the most successful segments in those years) and SUV. With a length of 4.85 metres, the Xover had a robust, boxy appearance, with slim headlights and tail lights dominating the front and rear.

Tata Xover Concept (2005)

The underbody was reinforced to be able to drive on (slightly) unpaved roads, while the boot had modular space to cope with luggage or the presence of passengers. The spacious passenger compartment offered room for up to seven people, while the raised seating position provided better visibility and increased safety.

The birth of the Aria

The Xover was followed a few years later by a series model: the Aria. It was produced from 2010 to 2017. Compared to the concept, however, the Aria had a less extreme appearance while retaining its overall proportions and generous amount of space.

Tata Aria

It was based on the same platform as the Indica and was equipped with a 150 PS 2.2-litre diesel engine that met the Euro 4 standard and was coupled with a 5- or 6-speed manual gearbox or a 4- or 5-speed automatic, depending on the version.

The Aria, which was also sold in some European markets (such as Italy and Austria) from 2012 to 2014, was one of the most affordable vans on the market with a list price of around €17,000. However, this did not make the model successful in this country.