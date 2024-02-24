Bentley's Mulliner division is the one that for years has been making cars customised in every detail for customers. Out of its doors have come noteworthy examples that have written the brand's history all over the world.

The latest is a special Bentayga EWB, long wheelbase, ordered on a specific commission from a customer with very garish colours, both interior and exterior, in the latter case two-tone. Let's find out.

A unique Bentayga

The Bentley Bentayga is the British marque's first SUV, a car that is very popular with customers and that has attracted a rather large number of orders in recent years. Something also made possible by the vast catalogue of customisations offered by the Mulliner division, which created this special one-off specifically commissioned by a couple from Irvine, California.

To go into more detail, the customers originally visited the local Bentley dealership in Newport Beach with the intention of purchasing a 'normal' Bentayga EWB Azure V8 First Edition. After speaking with the specialists, however, they opted to select their own exterior colours and interior trim, drawing from the company's catalogue of 46 billion different available configurations.

Bentley Bentayga EWB

With the support of Mulliner's Design Manager, Phill Dean, the pair were helped to bring their imaginations to life, choosing for the exterior the Kingfisher hue, a brilliant electric blue paint, combined with a contrasting dark Onyx roof.

The latter was also used to cover the bonnet, roof and upper part of the doors while perfectly complementing the gloss black grille, front air intakes and rear diffuser from the Blackline catalogue. Together, the pair also chose to combine the special contrast with 22-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels painted once again in Kingfisher and Beluga blue.

Designer interior

Turning to the interior, the cabin of this Bentayga EWB was chosen first and foremost in a four-seat configuration, with 'aeroplane' version rear seats, Naim audio system and extended ambient lighting.

For the colour scheme, on the other hand, the Californian pair chose a combination of tangerine and imperial blue leather, and for the wood, open-pore Koa. Finally, all the missing details were covered in a specific leather in the same colour as the lower part of the body, including the interior tongue of the steering wheel, the gear lever and other details.

Bentley Bentayga EWB one off interior Bentley Bentayga EWB one off interior

Mulliner's Design Manager, Phill Dean, commented:

"With a Mulliner commission, anything is possible. We started discussing the specifications in the Newport Beach showroom, but it soon became clear that we needed more time to review every little detail. We resumed commissioning at the customers' homes - we finished around 1:00 a.m."

The year 2023 was the best year to date for the British manufacturer's Mulliner division, which saw a 43% year-on-year increase in commissions compared to 2022, itself a record year. 75% of all new Bentleys now feature Mulliner content.