So far, the Vauxhall Corsa Electric in the UK has started at £26,895 for the "small" version with 136 PS of power. But even Vauxhall cannot escape the price war in the EV market and is now offering a significantly cheaper special model.

Since the facelift in 2023, the Corsa has been advertised with the unconventional slogan "Yes, of Corsa!" Vauxhall has appropriately christened the new special edition Corsa Electric Yes. The exclusive special edition of the popular small car of recent years comes in a sporty GS look with special Record Red paintwork and a contrasting black roof.

Equipped with numerous technology and comfort details, the Corsa Yes special model is available as a battery-electric Corsa Electric at a particularly attractive price of £26,895 which reduces the entry point to the Corsa Electric line-up by £5,550.

"With this limited-edition special model, we are bringing our successful campaign to the road and demonstrating once again that we deliver what we promise - with many benefits for our customers. So it's worth grabbing it quickly." Patrick Dinger - Opel Germany Brand Manager

Since the facelift, the Corsa has borne the characteristic Opel-Vauxhall Vizor brand face at the front, while the model name is emblazoned in the centre of the rear, visibly complemented by the Yes emblem in the interior. The bold appearance is emphasised by the exclusive Record Red paintwork. The black roof, the black exterior mirror housings and the 16-inch black alloy wheels provide a stark contrast. In addition to Record Red, customers can also choose their Corsa Electric Yes in other striking paint finishes.

Clear contrasts are found in the passenger compartment too. The driver and front passenger sit on sports seats in a fabric/premium leather look, which emphasise the sporty look with red accents. While the headlining is dark in colour, the other interior decors are white.

In addition to the numerous standard assistance systems, the keyless start system, rear parking pilot and automatic climate control make driving the battery-electric Corsa special model even more enjoyable. Corsa Yes customers are optimally connected with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible multimedia infotainment including a 10-inch colour touchscreen, wireless smartphone integration and VauxhallConnect services.

Technically, the 136 PS electric motor and 260 Newton metres of torque with a 50 kWh battery is on board. According to Vauxhall, this allows the car to cover up to 221 miles (according to WLTP) without stopping.

The Corsa Electric YES Edition orders open online from 17 April.